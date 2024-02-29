Scenes from a Curry lightshow on Leap Day at the Garden

The New York Knicks (35-25) came into tonight with a 4-5 record on Leap Days. This week in The Athletic, Fred Katz and Anthony Slater wrote about Stephen Curry’s influence on Donte DiVincenzo last season as teammates on the Golden State Warriors (31-27). Jalen Brunson is dealing with neck spasms but was declared ready to play at game-time. And Isaiah Hartenstein was active, despite a nagging Achilles. Tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden had the makings of a thrilling shoot-out with the Dubs. Given a little luck, New York might square up that Leap Day record.

Not so. Despite a 27-point game by hampered Brunson, and a wild 18-rebound, 14-point double-double for Josh Hart, the Knicks lacked the firepower to keep up with the West Coasters. DiVincenzo made just two of 12 three-point attempts. For the visitors, Curry dropped 31 points while shooting 8-of-18 from deep and fadded 11 rebounds, and Jonathan Kuminga contributed 25 points.

Having been outscored by 14 in the paint and shooting 37% from the field, New York lost, 110-99.

First Half

In one of their ugliest first quarters of the season, the Knicks fell behind 14-0 before scoring their first basket around the 6:30 mark. Saggy defense, soggy shooting. While Stephen Curry sank three of his first four three-point attempts, the Knicks would make only three of their 11 (27%). Two of those triples came from Josh Hart late in the quarter to keep the game from getting really embarrassing early. Our heroes finished the period down 31-19.

Loved the effort on these back-to-back blocks, though.

In the second quarter, the Knicks’ shooting improved as they converted on three of eight longball tries but still found themselves outplayed in the paint. New York would outscore the visitors by three points to gain ground by halftime. They had even cut the deficit to four late in the quarter before a trifecta of a Steph three, a Donte DiVincenzo turnover, and a Jonathan Kuminga dunk dampened our excitement. Intermission score: Warriors 55, Knicks 46.

At the half, Curry led all scorers with 17. Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo had 11 apiece for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson, who was questionable tonight with neck spasms, looked hampered through the first two quarters and scored nine points on 4-of-10 from the field.

Luckily for the home team, the Warriors weren’t shooting much better (45% from the floor, 36% from deep). Golden State had won the boards (30-26), points in the paint (28-18), and fast break points (13-4).

Second Half

An inauspicious start. The Knicks initiated the second half with a turnover (they would commit 13 turnovers overall). Their drag-ass play continued while the Warriors ran circles around them. The Warriors went on a 14-6 run through the first six-ish minutes.

Then Brunson kicked it up a gear, leading New York on a 13-2 run. With three minutes and change on the clock, he found Jericho Sims for an assist, then scored five points of his own to bring New York back within six. By the period’s end, Golden State hung onto an 80-70 lead.

THE BURNER IS LIT!



KNICKS CUT IT TO 6! pic.twitter.com/LJl8UUgiSL — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) March 1, 2024

Here’s our All-Star point guard, who’s dealing with neck spasms, getting floored by Chris Paul. Quite a sportsman, that CP.

Jalen Brunson denies Paul's help getting up after being absolutely clobbered. pic.twitter.com/7fX54qU4gL — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) March 1, 2024

Yet again, New York came out flat-footed to start the quarter. A 7-2 GSW run triggered a Thibodeau time-out. Bench guys to the rescue! After Bojan Bogdanović made two free-throws, Deuce McBride dropped five straight points.

DUECE WITH 5 STRAIGHT POINTS! pic.twitter.com/gfPNlQH1yu — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) March 1, 2024

The Knicks got a stop, Josh Hart got a bucket, and Jericho Sims made two free-throws to make the differential four. The TNT broadcast flashed a graphic that Golden State has the 28th-worst fourth-quarter net rating while the Knicks have the 2nd-best. Felt like a colossal jinx.

When Alec Burks and Bogey, both brought in for their shooting, missed four of five field goals in the period a comeback felt hopeless. Yet when the Knicks surrendered three consecutive offensive rebounds, and Golden State somehow failed to convert, it felt like the gods might be on our side. Ha. Curry hit two more triples, Draymond Green dropped a bucket, and the Knicks were down by ten with a minute left.

Up Next

The Knicks travel to Cleveland for a battle with the Cavaliers on Sunday. Safe travels, Knickerbockers.

