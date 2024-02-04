Preview of the Knicks’ upcoming week, Feb 4-10.

Only three games on the schedule this week for the New York Knicks (32-18). All three are at home, but not necessarily easy. One’s on TNT. Let’s look.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 PM EST, Tuesday, February 6, 2024

On January 13, in their first meeting of the season, the Knicks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 106-94. Julius Randle logged a 24-point, 11-board double-double and led all scorers. New York played without an injured Jalen Brunson, and Miles McBride filled in with 19 points on 70% shooting from the field. Not to be overlooked, Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds. And the game was Tom Thibodeau’s 500 win as a head coach. Insert multiple muscle emojis.

The BlueBears have faced roster challenges this season, including injuries to key players like Ja Morant. They still have Jaren Jackson, Jr., however, and he can be a menace in the frontcourt. Although snubbed for the All-Star game, JJJ is having a fine season with averages of 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and two assists. One has to wonder if a player with that much talent will eventually decide that a change to a larger market is necessary to receive the appropriate accolades. For what it’s worth, the 24-year-old, 6’10”, 242 lb big man with the 7’4” wingspan is signed to an attractive descending contract.

The Grizz are 18-31 as of this writing and will play Boston on Sunday night. Tuesday’s game will be shown on MSG Network.

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 PM EST, Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Knicks will only face the Dallas Mavericks twice this season. In their first contest, our heroes came up just a bit short, 128 to 124, on January 11. Julius Randle dropped 32 points to lead the Knicks. The Mavs were playing without Luka Dončić, but received massive contributions from Kyrie Irving, 44 points, 10 assists, and OAKAAKUYOUAK Tim Hardaway, Jr., who scored 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting. The Knicks won the second half 69-54, but couldn’t come back from being down by 22 at intermission.

Luka will be ready to play on Thursday, surely. He has averaged 34.8 points, 9.6 assists, and 8.6 rebounds in 41 games this season. The Knicks will be wearing their white, Association Edition jerseys for this one. The game will air on TNT.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:30 PM EST, Saturday, February 10, 2024

The season series is tied 1-1. The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in December, 140-126, but played much tougher defense in a win last week, 109 to 105. In the latter game, Jalen Brunson scored 40 points to lead all scorers. The league’s best scoring team, the Hoosiers scored just 47 second-half points. Give praise to Precious Achiuwa, who played 43 minutes and logged a defensive rating of 98.

The Pacers are hanging around the middle of the playoff picture, but are streaky as all get out. As of this writing, they’ve lost three in a row, won three straight, and then lost three again. A win would put a lovely cap on the week. MSG Network will have the game.

Go Knicks!