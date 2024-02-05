Knicks Bulletin: Injury updates, podcasts, Breen and Clyde on broadcasting...

When Knicks and Lakers play a game, you know you’re going to get the full the full coverage of that matchup and then some.

Even with both franchises hooping two days ago on Saturday, we’re still getting some fresh quotes and soundbites from those appearing and coaching in that game, as well as the gentlemen entertaining us from the booth then and nightly on MSG broadcasts fo the New York Knicks.

Here are some new golden nuggets from Coach Thibs, Jalen & Josh, Isaiah Hartenstein, and the legendary duo of Mike Breen and Clyde Frazier.

Tom Thibodeau

On navigating the schedule with a shorthanded team and many injured players...

“Our margin of error is really small right now.”

On OG Anunoby’s status following his elbow inflammation...

“When he’s healthy enough, and he feels comfortable and he can trust his body, he’ll be out there.”

Isaiah Hartenstein

On what didn’t work for the Knicks against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday’s loss...

“It was just one of those games. They had a good game but I feel like we had a lot of opportunities where we just missed easy stuff.”

“We were just missing shots. Top to bottom. It was just one of those games where we were missing stuff.”

“You can make every excuse in the books if you want to. I think at the end of the day, we just missed shots. So we have to go back in the gym.”

”We’re human beings at the end of the day. But we just have to be better in that we can’t miss those easy shots. And I think we had multiple times where we missed easy shots.”

“We just have to move on from that, we just have to let it go and go into the next one. I think that’s kind of our approach right now to go in and see what we did wrong and build from there. But at the end of the day we were just missing shots.”

On welcoming Julius Randle back on Saturday as he joined his teammates on the bench...

“Having him around is always great. He’s always really supportive of us. And so just having him around was great.”

Jalen Brunson

On missing chances against the Lakers and ultimately losing the game...

“We were fine. We were in the game, we were making plays, we were missing shots.”

On his soon-to-debut podcast with teammate Josh Hart...

“Got something cooking up for y’all pretty soon.”

Josh Hart

On having Randle already sitting on the bench last Saturday at MSG...

“Yeah, for sure. He dapped me up with his right hand, so that was good. I would love for him to be out there Monday, man. That would be nice.”

On the Knicks injured players and their eventual returns helping the team down the road...

“[Ranlde] and Quentin, throw Mitch in there, OG, have everyone back. Reduce some minutes and have a party.”

“We’re missing [Anunoby]. We’re missing his ability defensively, able to knock down shots. We’re missing Ju, All-Star for a very good reason, 25 and nine every night. Quentin’s ability to space the floor. I don’t think we’re missing just one guy. We’re missing three big guys and obviously, Mitch has been out for months. But you know, when you’re missing four key players, three of which are starters, it’s always tough. We’ve got to focus on the next man up, taking care of business.”

On the Knicks' impeccable record against sub-.500 teams this season...

“It’s tough to win in the league. As you see so many times, it doesn’t matter what the other team’s record is. We try to just go out there and focus on that. You know what I mean? Obviously, you want to win winnable games. The thought process doesn’t change, whether it’s a team under .500, a team struggling, or a team with a five-game winning streak. Whatever it is, our thought process is always the same.”

On playing this year having a shortened offseason because of his appearance in the playoffs and the FIBA World Cup, a first throughout his career...

“This season—honestly, it’s been a trial-and-error kind of thing. Just going into the season felt already tired, so I’m just trying to battle, trying to get the extra work in, trying to recover, trying to do those kinds of things and it’s been up and down, up and down.”

“I’ve been struggling to shoot the ball. Maybe at this point, I’ve got to focus on getting more reps, hopefully, my body can take it. If not, it is what it is. I’ve just got to focus on being in the moment. Even if I’m playing 40 [minutes], try to put extra work in and hope the body keeps up and lets me finish the season.”

LeBron James

On the Lakers gameplan against Jalen Brunson on Saturday’s matchup at MSG...

“Jalen is playing at more than an All-Star level this year. We know he’s the head of the snake. [We were] just trying to wear him down through the fourth.”

Mike Breen (TV Personality)

On sharing the booth with one of the idols from his childhood in Clyde Frazier...

“Right away, he accepted me and was so kind. I was petrified. He didn’t know it at the time, but I was so nervous. ‘Here’s this Hall of Famer. I’m a young broadcaster.’ For him to bring me in, respect, and treat me with such kindness gave me all the confidence in the world.”

On Clyde keeping his unique style intact...

“He’s made such a niche in his style, and he’s never wavered off the style. When he first started doing the rhymes, he took some criticism. It wasn’t greeted with open arms. But he stayed with it.”

On Clyde’s career, both on and off the court and Frazier making the Hall of Fame as a player and a broadcaster...

“It’s amazing how this great Hall of Fame player has become this great Hall of Fame broadcaster. I think it’s one of the most remarkable things.”

On having a better time broadcasting Knicks games than other matchups, including those belonging to the NBA Finals...

“It’s family. The Garden’s home.”

Walt “Clyde” Frazier (Former NBA Player)

On Mike Breen allowing and encouraging him to express himself in full...

“Our whole thing has been respect. Mike gave me an opportunity to articulate more than the normal color guy. The first time we got together, he said, ‘Clyde, people want to hear what you have to say, man, just say it. Don’t worry about the nuances. Just do your thing.’ That gave me a lot of confidence.”

On the Knicks giving him the green light to offer his honest thoughts live on the broadcasts...

“The organization, they never reprimanded me about what I said. They go, ‘Clyde, be yourself.’ If the team is dreadful, woeful, hapless, they said, ‘Just don’t pound it in. You can say whatever you think.’ So the fans know that Clyde, he’s going to tell you the truth, man. He’s not a homer.”

On the current New York Knicks compared to the Knicks of yore, with whom he won two titles...

“I’m living vicariously through the current Knicks and I see similarities between this team and his two NBA championship teams. The defense! [Tom Thibodeau] is like Red [Holzman], holding these guys accountable. The camaraderie, the players like each other... they mingle together. So I’m really respecting that.”

On not setting an expiration date to his broadcasting career...

“I’m still enjoying it, and when I can’t talk anymore, I like to just meet and greet the fans around the Garden. Hopefully, we see another championship in that time.”