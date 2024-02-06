Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies, February 6, 2024

On Tuesday, the New York Knicks (32-18) will square off with a team that has the reverse of their record, the Memphis Grizzlies (18-32). In Sunday’s 40-point loss to Boston, the injury depleted Grizzlies played an eight-man rotation of mostly Whodat guys. The also-shorthanded Knicks ran out of gas on Saturday in a loss to the Lakers.

Let's start the next win streak tonight! Tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Beale Street Bears.