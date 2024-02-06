P&T Player of the Week for Jan 28 - Feb 3: Jalen Brunson

What more is there to say that hasn’t already been said?

After rattling off 9 straight wins, the New York Knicks fell just short of their tenth, losing to the Lakers on primetime television on Saturday night.

But the good times are rolling, and that doesn’t take away from their prior success in the week.

Coming into the week on a seven game heater, the Knicks handily disposed of the Charlotte Hornets. There were some concerns coming in about the rotation given Julius Randle’s injury right before, but Precious Achiuwa slotted into the starting lineup seamlessly and the Brunson-DiVincenzo tandem combined for 60 as New York cruised to a win.

The following night, the Nova Knicks did it all again, this time in MSG. This time, Brunson and DiVo combined for 62, as Donte connected nine (!) times from downtown. The Knicks nearly led wire to wire in this one.

Finally, on Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers came to town. Their star Tyrese Haliburton was on a minutes restriction, but the Pacers fought hard and would have escaped with a dub if not for newly named All-Star Jalen Brunson.

JB put up 40 points in an emotionally charged performance, resulting in one of the most feel-good wins the Knicks have had since I can remember.

On Saturday, the Knicks fought valiantly, but the Lakers blitzed Brunson nearly every possession down the stretch and the six point lead the Knicks brought into the quarter evaporated into thin air.

Despite this, Brunson still finished with a 36/6/10 stat line. Our newest all-star is this week’s player of the week in one of the easiest decisions I have ever had to make in my life.

In the four games mentioned, Brunson has averaged 34.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. The kid is unbelievable, and he’s keeping the Knicks afloat night after night. Without another bonafide offensive presence in the rotation, Brunson has elevated his game yet again. It’s truly all-NBA tier showmanship, and after years of searching for a point guard, the Knicks happened into one of the best ones in the entire association.

The national media is starting to notice, too. The Inside the NBA crew had some thoughts to share after Brunson’s 40 point performance vs. Indiana.

New York may be affected by the injury bug, but this team is legit. Guys like Precious Achiuwa, Miles McBride, and most notably Donte DiVincenzo have stepped up in the meantime, and if Randle, Robinson, OG, and Grimes get some good rest, the Knicks could make some noise come playoff time. Enjoy the ride while it lasts, and buckle up for what we can only hope to be the most successful season we have witnessed in some time.

We’re back at it tonight as the G-League Grizzlies come to town. Let’s string together another strong week. Until next time, everyone.