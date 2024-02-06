Rookie Knick picked to compete in Slam Dunk Contest

Great news from the NBA today! Not only have two New York Knicks been named All-Star Game reserves, but now Jacob Toppin has been selected to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest.

New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/u6LFwsP2WP — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2024

The other players expected to participate include Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Jamie Jaquez, Jr. (Heat), and Mac McClung (Magic).

McClung is the reigning champ. Jacob’s older brother, Obi (then of the Knicks) claimed the title in 2022 after finishing runner-up the previous season. Jericho Sims of the Knicks dunked it up at the All-Star weekend last year.

The contest will be held during this year’s All-Star Game weekend, to be held in Indianapolis, IN. Toppin has spent most of the season playing for the Westchester Knicks in the G League. In 12 games for the W-Knicks, Jacob has averaged 20.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 52.6% from the field and 37% from deep (on 5.4 attempts). He has appeared in three games with the big league club, but only for a total of four minutes and has yet to score his first NBA point.

Congratulations Jacob! Here are the previous Knicks who have competed in the contest.