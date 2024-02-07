Knicks Bulletin: Thibodeau on injuries, Derrick Rose on his career...

The hobbled New York Knicks hosted the wounded Memphis Grizzlies in a matchup that looked more like a war of attrition on paper rather than an actual basketball game in their final game between now and the trade deadline scheduled for Feb. 8.

It took the MSG denizens more than it should after they fell asleep late, but thankfully they came back to life in time to pull of the dub, their 10th in 11 games, 123-113 on the day. The win was cool, but injuries (before and during the game) were surely not, but for now we can only wait till we know more.

Here is what the protagonists said before and after Tuesday’s matchup between what should be Ja’s team and what once was RJ’s mob.

Tom Thibodeau

On facing Derrick Rose as the starting point guard of the Memphis Grizzlies...

“It’s no fun when you’re coaching against him. Great guy, and he’s always had that.”

“I think that’s great for him. If he’s healthy—and that’s the big thing—he could play.”

“I think the role he has in Memphis right now, you couldn’t ask for a better person to be around Ja.“

On Derrick Rose’s career...

“The thing that stood out when I think about him in his whole career—and to me, he’s a Hall of Fame player—the youngest MVP in history. And when he was the youngest MVP, the thing that stood out was the humility. Every night was incredible when he was on the court. But the humility to be a great teammate... he’s always have that.”

On dealing with an injured squad as the season progresses...

“Same as always. Next man up. Get the job done.”

On staying ready for whatever problems and injuries pop up during the season...

“I think we saw some of that with the COVID stuff during the pandemic. The thing is I always say if you’re on the roster you’re a great player. And sometimes you find things. Sometimes that opportunity is what you need and then you find something.”

“Nothing changes in terms of how you prepare. You have to know your opponent well. You have to execute on both sides of the ball and whoever you’re asking to go in there, go in and execute. Everyone is capable of doing those things.”

On backups stepping and leveling up amid the ongoing injury woes of the Knicks...

“The same thing has happened with us—Mitch got hurt and Isaiah [Hartenstein] went in and has done a terrific job. Precious [Achiuwa] came in, initially wasn’t playing a lot. Now he’s playing a lot and playing well. Whoever that next guy is get in there and play well and get the job done. We have a big belief in all the guys who are on our roster.”

On OG Anunoby’s injury and if it was there before he was ultimately left off the last few games...

“It’s all medical, not quite sure (if there was anything brewing). He had some soreness initially.”

“Most guys at this time of the year, 50 games in, you’re dealing with something. So everyone has something right now.”

On Mitchell Robinson’s rehab process...

“He’s doing better and better and so [he’s] progressing. I think probably right after the All-Star break, he’ll start to do activities on the court.”

“We’re very pleased with how he’s coming along. So, yeah, it’s positive [news].”

Donte DiVincenzo

On Jalen Brunson’s injury and checking in with him once it happened...

“Playing with him for so long, I said ‘You good?’ and he’s like ‘I’m good’ and I didn’t ask anything after that. I don’t worry about Jalen at all. He’s one of the toughest guys in the league. I’m not worried.”

Isaiah Hartenstein

On players staying active and fit during the All-Star break even while enjoying some time off...

“Not really (there’s no time off). It’s depending on how your body feels.”

On staying ready to step up if needed...

“Before, you’re kind of prepping for the worst-case scenario anyway. So you get treatment like that, kind of prepare your body like that. But right now it’s focusing on if there are little nagging things. At the end of the day if you’re professional you don’t wait until something happens. You already do it before. So you’re not really any different. I always act like stuff is like that.”

On how the Knicks are navigating their current injuries...

“[Practice] is the one thing we’ve really changed. If you’re not playing you’ve got to do more on those off-days. That’s the only difference I can see, if your minutes go up and down. Right now, we’ve got guys hurt and if you’re not physically ready to play those minutes, even when you’re not playing, that’s when it goes downhill.”

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mike Breen, Clyde Frazier

On Mike Breen and Clyde Frazier's 25th anniversary in the Knicks broadcast booth...

“Hey, sorry to interrupt you, just wanted to say congratulations for 25 years guys!” — Jalen Brunson

“Congratulations, gentleman.” — Josh Hart

“Come away with a victory tonight.” — Clyde Frazier

“This is very nice. Well, I’ve got a lot more to say to you during the course of the night, but my only goal tonight Clyde is not to cry. So you’re going to have to help me with that.” — Mike Breen

“That I might be right there with you, Mike. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years, folks, but I’ve enjoyed the ride.” — Clyde Frazier

Derrick Rose (Memphis Grizzlies Player)

On the New York Knicks' decision of not re-signing him two years ago and pondering retirement...

“Around that time I was still trying to figure out if I still wanted to play. Just trying to figure out my route, if I wanted to stay or leave.”

On his good relationship with Tom Thibodeau after spending many years together at different places...

“I haven’t talked to Thibs since Jalen’s wedding (July 29). But it’s good. He sent me a bottle of champagne for my wedding. LIke a vintage bottle, too. So it’s love. That relationship, it won’t be strained. Even when they said they’re going in a different direction, I can’t be mad at Thibs for that (benching him during his final postseason in New York).”

On Thibodeau’s coaching prowess...

“You look at his résumé, you look at how comfortable—the guys who are on the team, how comfortable they are playing with him. They’re showing improvement every year, too. He’s put them in the right position for sure.”

On leaving New York and entering the home stretch of his professional career...

“It feels weird but at the same time knowing and understand the business, you’re not going to be in one place your whole career. With me, I’m kind of becoming a journeyman. It’s part of the deal.”

“Hell yeah (he’s embracing these last few seasons). I’ve been on (five different) teams, something like that. And still trying—with longevity, that comes with becoming a journeyman. You look at Vince Carter. You look at how many teams he played on, the years he played. It just makes sense.”

On his years in New York City and his son growing in NYC...

“I really appreciated my second time back. The first time, I was going through a lot of s–t. Second time, I was able to have my son here, he grew up here, my other kids, they love it here. I was able to build relationships that I still have to this day with neighbors I thought I would never have. It was great.”

On former teammate Evan Fournier finding himself on the bench and removed from the daily on-court action, as he was...

“Living in gratitude. [Fournier] could be anywhere else in the world,” Rose said. “For the city that you live in, the paycheck that you get — to just cheer, be a great teammate, where else can you get that type of money from?”