Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks, February 8, 2024

At Thursday’s trade deadline, the New York Knicks (33-18) parted ways with Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, and Ryan Arcidiacono in exchange for Detroit’s Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanović. Unfortunately, the incoming players won’t be available to help the shorthanded Knicks compete against the visiting Dallas Mavericks (28-23) tonight.

Tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT.