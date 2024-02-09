Knicks Bulletin: Thibodeau on injuries, reflective Gibson, Leon Rose on trades...

The incredibly shorthanded Knicks had to play a basketball game whether they wanted or not on Thursday after trading three players away, thus falling way short of the minimum number of needed/available players to face the Dallas Mavericks at MSG, thus the G League callups.

New York couldn’t beat the Mavs (122-108) but they went to sleep more than happy knowing what had happened before the trade deadline and anxiously waiting for the arrival of Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic from Detroit.

Here is what the protagonists of the day had to say before and after yesterday’s game.

Tom Thibodeau

On OG Anunoby and the Knicks agreeing for the player to undergo surgery...

“We tried to approach it with rest first and then you trust the medical, you trust him and this was the best course of action. And we’re optimistic that it rolls into the All-Star break, so it seemed to make the most sense to all of us.”

On if he knew OG Anunoby might have been traded to New York already partially injured...

“It’s hard to say, like, when it exactly happened because it was the inflammation first. These things are not uncommon. When you play in 50 games, most players are nicked up with something this time of year. So it was inflammation and we thought we could get through it and unfortunately, that didn’t happen. So then you gather the information, you consult the experts and then you make a decision.”

On Julius Randle and OG Anunoby’s outlook and timeline for a return in March...

“Like all players coming back from an injury, there will be a ramp up and then, that’s—we’re hopeful for [Anunoby’s return at 100 percent for the end of the season]. But he’s gonna miss some time. But he’s in great shape.”

“I said this about Julius [Randle] the other day—the fact that they’re in great shape makes that easier to transition back to. It’s not like they’re not in good shape and then they get in worse shape, and then it’s a longer road back. I think the road back will be quick for both guys.”

On the possibility of signing Taj Gibson to a second 10-day deal with his current one expiring on Thursday...

“I haven’t even had any time—I haven’t talked to Leon. So it would be premature to say anything. I’m hopeful. Leon will get everything and we’ll always do what’s best for the team. But everyone in the organization loves him and has an appreciation for him.”

“It’s obvious (Thibs’d like to have Gibson back). He’s been terrific. On any team, at any time, he’s a great addition. So I’m hopeful. Leon [Rose] will get everything and we’ll always do what’s best for the team. But everyone in the organization loves him and has an appreciation for him.”

On extending Gibson being a priority after Isaiah Hartenstein’s injury on Thursday...

“Very good observation.”

On the availability of Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic for Saturday’s matchup...

“We’re hopeful that’s the case but they have to be cleared with physicals and the guys that went out [to Detroit in the trade] have to also.”

On the shortened rotation and shallow depth of the Knicks because of the multiple injuries...

“We have more than enough. But he will also be happy to see the reinforcements arrive.”

On Quentin Grimes getting traded away from New York after three years with the Knicks...

“I loved having him. I thought he did a great job to come and play the way he did as a young player. He got into the rotation right away. It was much needed, the defense and the shooting. He’s a really good player, a good kid. He’s got a bright future. But in order to get what we wanted to get, we knew we had to give up something good. Which we did. I loved him as a guy, and as a player. And that’s part of the business.”

Josh Hart

On Ryan Arcidiacono getting traded away from New York on Thursday...

“Obviously, I hate to see my guy Archy go. Obviously, you hate to see anybody go. Obviously, that’s our guy.”

On playing a lot of minutes of late covering for the injured players above him in the depth chart...

“I’m tired, boss. That’s how I’m feeling. But nah, I’m cool. Knee is good. It was just [Miles McBride] trying to take a charge or something and he fell into it, so it kinda hyperextended for a second but it’s good.”

On Taj Gibson’s contract expiring on Thursday and wanting him back with the team...

“For sure, for sure. Obviously, that’s not my call. I don’t got that power. But for sure I wanna see him back with us. He’s someone that you can always count on, someone that stays ready.”

“He’s done everything we need him to do. So hopefully he’s back with it, but like I said, I don’t call the shots.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On uber-veteran Taj Gibson...

“He’s a true professional. Whenever he gets the phone call, he shows up in shape ready to go.”

Taj Gibson

On the NBA being just another business and facing the possibility of not getting another contract with the Knicks...

“The staff, management, they’ve been good to me. They don’t owe me anything. That’s family, and it’s a blessing. I don’t take it for granted, just to get those phone calls while I’m at home working out, it’s a blessing.”

”Like I said before, I’m appreciative of the opportunity, and this is a great team. So it’s family no matter what.”

On his long career and overcoming all sorts of obstacles staying active for nearly 15 years...

“At the end of the day, I was a late first-round pick. I was a little older than everybody in my class. To still be sticking around, one of the few guys that’s still left from my class, and then get the respect I still get every game, every night tonight, every team, the coaching staff, I’m just appreciative. It means that I’ve made my bones early, and I’m just trying to continue to just strive and help the guys around me.”

On staying ready to play at any time even at this late stage of his career...

“I don’t cheat any steps of the game. It’s all about the building process, and just like that out of nowhere, we just got hit with a whole bunch of injuries, so you’ve always gotta be prepared, but you’ve always gotta stay putting your little two cents in every day.”

On the love from the New York faithful and the Knicks organization...

“It’s inspiring. Being a vet in this league, understanding that I’m not in my prime anymore, and I’m trying to do whatever I can do to help a team, and it feels good to see the crowd understand that. This is a basketball city, so just being Taj, man. Nothing’s gonna change.”

Leon Rose

On trading for Bojan Bogdanovic and bringing back Alec Burks on Thursday’s deadline...

“We’re thrilled to add Bojan Bogdanovic to the Knicks family and welcome back Alec Burks. Bojan brings a tremendous amount of basketball experience to our team, both from the NBA and internationally. He is an elite scorer who has solidified himself as one of the best shooters in the NBA, which will complement our team. Alec played an integral role throughout our 2020–21 playoff season, understands and embraces the culture here, and will bring a lot of value to our group.”

On the players leaving the Knicks on their way to Detroit following Thursday’s trade...

“We’d like to extend our deepest thanks to Evan, Malachi, Quentin and Ryan for their contributions both on and off the court as well as their professionalism and hard work. We wish all of them nothing but the best moving forward.”

