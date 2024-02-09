Donte DiVincenzo sets career-high in three-pointers made in a season

What a run Donte DiVincenzo has been on lately!

The Knicks guard dropped 36 points in the loss to the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night to continue his awesome stretch of basketball. Despite the loss, Donte reached a milestone, setting a new career high in three-pointers made in a season. On Thursday night, he hit his 151st three-pointer with 7:24 left in the first quarter to break his previous high of 150. The 150 came last season on the Golden State Warriors, where he played 1,894 minutes in 72 regular-season games.

Donte DiVincenzo has found a home in New York and has thrived this season. He’s the type of defensive guard that Tom Thibodeau loves and has been great on that side of the ball. Donte is +1.3 in the defensive box plus-minus this season. Even more impressive is the 42.2 percent he’s shooting from deep.

He’s taken advantage of increased playing time due to injury and has knocked down 35/83 threes in his last six games. That comes out to 5.8 makes on 13.8 attempts in 40.5 minutes per game. The Knicks guard has become one of the best three-point threats in the NBA.

He’s been scoring and gaining confidence, with him being one of the primary focuses on opposing teams scouting reports. Now imagine the open shots he can get if the Knicks can field a fully healthy roster on the court. The Knick’s closing lineups could get very interesting with the depth they have, but DiVincenzo has shown what he can do in this recent stretch.

On Thursday, he hit 7/12 three-pointers to bring his season total to 157. The former Villanova Wildcat set his personal best with 1,229 minutes in 52 games played this season. On top of doing it in 665 fewer minutes, he also did it in 18 fewer attempts than last season. Last season he shot 39.7 percent from deep, while this season he’s shooting 42.2 percent with increased attempts. Some players struggle when their volume increases, but DiVincenzo has embraced the role.

Single-season record:

Evan Fournier set the Knicks' single-season three-point record in the 2021–22 season. The Frenchman hit 241 three-pointers in 80 games played. He shot 38.9 percent on 7.7 attempts per game. DiVincenzo has a good chance to break the record this season if he can continue what he’s doing. He has not missed a game this season and needs to hit an average of 2.8 threes per game over the next 30 games if he plays all 82.

Regardless of whether he breaks the record or not, Donte DiVincenzo is here to stay, and he’s a bucket.

