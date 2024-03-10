Game Preview: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers, March 10, 2024

The New York Knicks (37-26) are up 2-0 in their season series with the Philadelphia 76ers (35-28). On Sunday night, the two teams will meet for the first of two consecutive games, with the second scheduled for Tuesday. The Sixers still lack NBA MVP Joel Embiid, and of late their injury list has included Tyrese Maxey, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, and De’Anthony Melton.

After the Sixers beat the Dallas Mavericks last Sunday, Maxey went into the NBA’s concussion protocol due to delayed symptoms arising two days later, before Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey has missed three games but could return for Sunday’s game. Tyrese Maxey has averaged 26 points and 6.3 assists this season, and 31 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in two games against the Knicks. If he doesn’t play on Sunday, count on him suiting up for Tuesday’s tilt.

Without Embiid, Nick Nurse’s team can still scrape together wins. Without Maxey, their second-leading scorer, they are highly beatable. Exhibit A: On Saturday, the 76ers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, 103-95. They were down 63-34 at halftime, and the final score would have been even uglier had Philly not won the fourth quarter by 15 points.

Tobias Harris is the team’s third-highest scorer, averaging 17.5 points, and the best rebounder behind Embiid, grabbing 6.2 boards. The 6-8, 226 lb, 31-year-old is having one of his better shooting seasons from the field with a 58% true shooting percentage but is making only 35% of his threes, his worst in seven years.

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry has started each of Philly’s last four games, purely out of necessity. The soon-to-be 38-year-old averaged 34.2 minutes over that span and recorded 10.8 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. His backcourt mate on Sunday, Buddy Hield, has averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 13 games for Philly.

Like Lowry, center Mo Bamba has started four of the last five games for Philly. Bamba has averaged 3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and one block in 41 games for the 76ers this season.

Rounding out the starting lineup will be Kelly Oubre, Jr. The small forward has averaged 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 50 games this season. His three-pointing shooting has been poor (31%), but, like Harris, he’s having one of his better shooting seasons from the general field–45%, the second-best of his career. Against the Knicks this season, he has averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

In the February 22 win over Philly, New York’s largest lead was 26 points en route to a 110-96 victory. Three Knicks had double-doubles, Josh Hart (18 points, 12 rebounds), Precious Achiuwa (18 points, 11 rebounds), and Jalen Brunson (21 points, 12 assists). In his 24 minutes, Bojan Bogdanovic delivered 22 bench points and added three steals. It was marvelous.

Prediction

ESPN gives the Knicks a 66% chance of winning. We concur. Philly’s Maxey will probably be back in action, and he, Oubre, and Harris will make a game of it. Ultimately, the Knicks, when making their shots and sticking to their defensive fundamentals, are the better team. Watch ‘em win by +8.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

When: 7:00 pm EST, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Where: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

Watch: ESPN

Follow: @ptknicksblog