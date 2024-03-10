Scenes from New York’s worst offensive performance of the season

The New York Knicks (37-26) rode into tonight’s game on a high, having held the Orlando Magic to their fewest points of the season on Friday. The win regained New York’s hold on fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Tonight’s opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers (35-28) had lost three straight games, would be playing without their two leading scorers (Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey), and had already lost twice to the Knicks this season. As such, New York was heavily favored to clean Philly’s clocks.

And yet. The Knicks and 76ers struggled offensively and barely managed to tie the game at 15 apiece by the end of the first quarter. New York continued to shoot poorly and cough up the ball, scoring just 16 points in the second quarter for their lowest first-half total of the season: Sixers 37, Knicks 31. You read that right. After a nearly breaking even through the third, things got chippy in the fourth, New York squandered chances to win, and ultimately they didn’t: 76ers 79, Knicks 73.

Kelly Oubre, Jr. scored 18 to top the Sixers. For New York, Jalen Brunson managed 19 points on 6-of-22 shooting. New York hit season-lows for both points and field-goal shooting percentage with 32.5%. Their starters made just six of 31 from downtown. Their bench unit was outplayed by Philly’s. Throw it in the trash and move on to the next one . . . which also happens to be against Philly.

First Half

Neither team shot well to start, managing a combined 13 points by midway through the first quarter. Philly missed all of their first nine three-point attempts. As for highlights, how about a Precious swish from the corner? Achiuwa does it all, folks:

By quarter’s end, the teams were tied at a staggering 15 points apiece. New York had improved their shooting percentage to . . . 33%. Believe it or not, the fewest first-quarter points scored by the Knicks this season was 12 on October 28 versus the Pelicans. Still, 15 points make for a rough watch.

The impassioned visitors startled the Knicks with a 5-0 run to start the second. The home team fell behind by as many as nine. Beyond the terrible shooting (30% for the half), of concern for New York was their ratio of 14 turnovers to 12 made field goals. In particular, Josh Hart had coughed up the ball five times in his first 19 minutes.

Jalen Brunson had missed his first five shots and finally connected late in the second quarter.

this play started with the nice Donte steal that leads to a Brunson and-1! pic.twitter.com/DxNfRjKxHI — Knicks Nation (@KnicksNation) March 11, 2024

Philly’s Kelly Oubre, Jr led all scorers with 12 points. Halftime score: 76ers 37, Knicks 31. That was the Knicks’ lowest first-half total of the season (previously 37 in the aforementioned Pelicans game). New York had out-rebounded their opponent 30-24 but lost the points in the paint 20-12. The teams had combined to make 9-of-38 three-pointers, with New York hitting 5-of-23 (22%). And you thought the Magic game was grimy?

Second Half

The Knicks came out of the locker room and promptly outscored the Sixers 8-4, thanks to livelier play by Jalen Brunson. Methodically, they clawed their way back to tie the game at 45 around the 5:30 mark.

Donte DiVincenzo would make 3-of-12 three-point attempts tonight. Here the proud papa swishes from the sideline:

DADDY DONTE



Conrats to Donte on becoming a father! pic.twitter.com/VcRh5stnR0 — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) March 11, 2024

Then Philly mounted a 10-4 run, and the Knicks found themselves behind by seven again. New York finished the quarter trailing 63-56.

Buddy Hield was the best shooter on the floor tonight, scoring 16 points on 4-of-6 three-point shooting with the Sixers’ bench squad. Hield had just drained another clutch triple for the visitors when an ankle injury removed him from the game. Down by seven, the Knicks needed a gift of providence to do for them what they could not do for themselves, and perhaps Hield’s exit would be that opportunity. Or maybe it would be when Kelly Oubre, Jr. bricked two free throws with five minutes remaining. Or when Josh Hart swatted down an Oubre layup a minute later. Sadly, no. Opportunities presented and were squandered.

Things got chippy as the game got late. Oubre kneed DiVincenzo on the floor, and DiVo responded with a nifty MMA grappling move.

Oubre knees Donte while he’s on the ground and DiVo tackles him into the crowd



NOT IN OUR HOUSE pic.twitter.com/zgssJY5GGn — KNICKS BEAST (@KnicksBeast) March 11, 2024

Even that bit of excitement did not alter the trajectory of the game. Instead, Paul Reed drilled a longball, and a nine-point deficit felt like twenty.

But wait! Precious Achiuwa made two free throws, blocked a driving Oubre, and Josh Hart tore into the lane for a layup that invigorated the crowd. Could it be a real rally? Really? ‘Twas all illusion. As the clock passed the one-minute mark, Brunson and crew continued to miss from everywhere. So began the game, so it ended, with bricks and turnovers.

Up Next

Philadelphia stays in town for a rematch on Tuesday. Sleep well, Knickerbockers.

Box Score