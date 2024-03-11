Knicks Bulletin: “I just laugh cause nobody’s finna fight. See you Tuesday, bruv.”

Just two days after putting the clamps on Orlando and limiting the Magic to the fewest points scored in a single game this season... the Knicks found themselves in that position scoring a meager 73 points against Philly.

The 76ers weren’t extraordinary by any means, but New York couldn’t get even remotely close to scoring 80 points, which on Sunday would have been more than enough to beat the visiting Liberty Ballers. Sheesh...

Here is what the coaches and players from both squads had to say after yesterday’s affair and before they meet for a fourth and final time this season on Tuesday at the Garden.

Tom Thibodeau

On what defined the game against the Sixers and the final result...

“The nature of the game was physical. It was tough, it was a hard-fought game. We came up short.”

“I thought our defense was good, I thought the rebounding was good enough. Our turnovers probably were the difference in the game. Their ball pressure had a lot to do with it. So we have to do a better job with that. We had a chance at the end, but we had a couple of turnovers that hurt us there. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”

On Sunday’s matchup and what went wrong for the Knicks in the loss...

“They made a couple shots late in the 3rd, start of the 4th. But we fought, got back, had a chance at the end. We had a couple turnovers that hurt us there. That’s the way it goes sometimes. We still had our opportunities, but they did a good job never letting us get all the way back.”

Josh Hart

On how the Knicks played on Sunday...

“We played like s—t.”

On what went wrong for New York and his personal performance against Philadelphia...

“Obviously, we didn’t shoot the ball well. Turnovers were bad—the turnovers were out of hand—I think I had six or seven myself, but you’ve just got to try to flush it. We’ve got them again on Tuesday and try to come out and play better.”

On getting fewer minutes of playing time once OG Anunoby returns later this week...

“We’ll see. My job is to come out there with energy and do the little things. And that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

”[Anunoby] will come back, and obviously he’ll play big minutes and my minutes will go down. But my job is to go out there and have energy, contagious energy, be aggressive in my spots. And just be that glue guy, that utility guy, who lets people go out there and play their game.”

Jalen Brunson

On his outing against the Sixers on Sunday’s loss...

“I was dogs—. That’s it.”

On the Knicks' overall performance against Philly...

“Just one of those nights, but we had a chance to win. We just didn’t make enough plays in the end. A lot of turnovers. I gotta be better as a player, as a leader, to make sure we’re all ready to go, and we weren’t tonight.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On the fourth quarter scuffle and his MMA move on Kelly Oubre...

“I have no comment.”

Isaiah Hartenstein

On leaving the game on his way to the locker room after apparently suffering a back injury...

“No, I’m fine. I go warm up in the back. It’s fine. It’s my normal rotation. Every time I go to the back doesn’t mean I’m hurt.”

”I’m gonna wave to y’all next time.”

Nick Nurse (Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach)

On his plan for stopping Jalen Brunson...

“We were sending a lot of people at him and he was having to work really hard to get into the paint, and we weren’t letting him get there that often.”

On Sunday’s game potentially turning into a playoffs preview...

“I bet you they’re hoping and we’re certainly hoping that there’s going to be a lot different players. If we meet in the postseason, we’re going to have a lot different players out there on the floor than we have tonight.”

Kyle Lowry (Philadelphia 76ers Player)

On how Philly pulled off the win against the Knicks by limiting Jalen Brunson...

”That’s a tough team over there. They’ve got an All-NBA superstar who pretty much is gonna try to win the game and can win any game for them. And we just tried to limit [Jalen Brunson] as much as possible, which is tough to do. We stuck to the game plan and stayed in our zone.”

“Send bodies to him. Make him see bodies. He still got some and-ones. He still got some shots made, and he’s an All-NBA guy, an All-Star, a guy who’s gonna be a dominating presence in this league for a long time.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. (Philadelphia 76ers Player)

On beating the Knicks on Sunday and what he expects on Tuesday’s rematch...

“That felt like a ’90s game. Old school, straight East Coast basketball. Very defensive game. They played good defense as well, but we played a little bit better defense tonight.”

“I don’t even think we performed at our best tonight. I didn’t in the 2nd half, but at the end of the day, guys stepped up, so we’re gonna do the same, but with Tyrese (Maxey) back.”

“[Tuesday night will] be more physical. Faster pace, obviously higher scoring. We’ve just got to do what we did tonight, but better. We’ve just gotta do what we’ve gotta do to catch their counter-attacks, cause I’m sure Thibs [Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau] is gonna yell at them for two-to-three days to get them fired up, but we’re fired up, too.”

On getting the assignment of defending Jalen Brunson for most of Sunday’s game...

“JB’s a tough guard. It’s hard to guard him, but at the end of the day, I was glued on him all night. Guys, we were on a string on defense. Boxes and elbows. We followed through with the game plan very nicely and it showed.”

On getting tackled by Donte DiVincenzo late in the game...

“I ain’t got no enemies in this league. All of that stuff’s funny to me—I don’t know why. I just laugh, because nobody’s gonna fight. At the end of the day, I’ll see you Tuesday, bro.”

On the Knicks' first two wins against the Sixers earlier this season...

“They came into our house a couple weeks ago, and punched us in the mouth for 48 minutes, and we wanted to come out here and do the same.”

Buddy Hield (Philadelphia 76ers Player)

On the Sixers’ gameplan to stop the Knicks and Jalen Brunson...

“We didn’t take our foot off the pedal. We just kept on going at him and made him make tough plays. Keeping our hands back without fouling and be smart. He’s a great player, crafty, but we came in and played our game and got a W.”

Nic Batum (Philadelphia 76ers Player)

On the Knicks' 2-0 record against the Sixers from earlier this season, Sunday’s game, and Tuesday’s rematch...

“The last two games they came over to Philly, they were very, very physical on us. They kicked our ass twice. And they were very, very physical. They went at us. They really went at us. We never responded. That was coach’s message this morning. ‘What are you gonna do about it though? They came to our house and punked us, twice.’ We had to respond at least. We’re missing Tyrese, missing Joel, RoCo and Melt. We’re missing a lot of key guys. We had to get a good response tonight against a very good team in a tough place to play.”

”Tuesday’s gonna be another fight. After what happened in the previous two games and then this one? Tuesday’s gonna be a fight for sure.”