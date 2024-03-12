 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers, March 12, 2024

The rematch!

By Russell Richardson
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks (37-27) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (36-28) at Madison Square Garden. Déjà vu much? The clubs squared off on Sunday night, when the Knicks scored their fewest points of the season in a 79-73 loss. Tyrese Maxey is supposed to be back in action for Philly tonight. For the Knicks, OG Anunoby is a gametime decision.

Tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT. This is your game thread. This is Liberty Ballers. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Treat each other with respect, plesae. And go Knicks!

