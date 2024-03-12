Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers, March 12, 2024

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks (37-27) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (36-28) at Madison Square Garden. Déjà vu much? The clubs squared off on Sunday night, when the Knicks scored their fewest points of the season in a 79-73 loss. Tyrese Maxey is supposed to be back in action for Philly tonight. For the Knicks, OG Anunoby is a gametime decision.

Tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT.