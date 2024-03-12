Game Preview: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers, March 12, 2024

If you want to show someone the unpredictability and volatility of an NBA season, look no further than the last week and change of basketball for the New York Knicks. Two Sundays ago, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers despite losing Jalen Brunson to an injury just seconds into the game. It was a collective effort where multiple guys stepped up to secure what could be a very important win down the stretch. Then, just two nights later, they lost to a Hawks team that was significantly worse than the Cavaliers by 16 points, and while nobody really blamed them given how depleted they were, it was a frustrating loss nonetheless.

New York then responded with one of their most complete victories of the season by holding the Magic to 74 points, which was the lowest point total by a team this season. Brunson came back and looked good, Isaiah Hartenstein was as healthy as he’s looked in a long time, Josh Hart dominated in the most Josh Hart way possible, and the pair of Deuce McBride and Precious Achiuwa both showed why they deserve playoff minutes. And with some positive news surrounding the injured trio coming out and a home against a struggling Sixers team on the slate, things were looking pretty good. That was until Sunday night. Just when it looked like things would start trending positively for the Knicks, they inexplicably set the new record for the least points in a game this season just two days after they saw Orlando do it. Their defense did its job and held Philadelphia to 79 points but their offense, in what will likely be the ugliest game of the season, managed to score just 73 points, which in today’s age of spacing, pace, and shooting, is atrocious and downright inexcusable.

Tonight, they’ll look to right their ship once again, something they’ve gotten accustomed to doing with all their injuries and frustrating losses. And they’ll do so against the same Sixers team that they just got embarrassed by. Oh, but this time, they’ll have Tyrese Maxey, who’ll be returning after clearing concussion protocols. While Philadelphia will still be without Embiid, getting back Maxey, who was on quite a roll before his injury, should help out a Sixers offense that was just as inept as the Knicks’ two nights ago.

But he isn’t the only one making his return tonight. After missing the Knicks’ last 18 games, OG Anunoby is expected to be available for New York. Having missed so many games, just how many minutes he can play, and how big of an impact he’ll have remains up in the air, but with how injury-riddled this team has been, it’s a very welcomed sight to see guys finally starting to come back.

Prediction

Logically speaking, it’s tempting to pick the Sixers. They just defeated the Knicks two nights ago and should be significantly better tonight with the return of Maxey. But this team, in good ways and bad, has defied logic all season and tends to play better when their backs are up against the wall. Now, tonight’s matchup against the Sixers isn’t a win-or-go-home situation, but it’s still a crucial game with significant seeding implications and is as close to a must-win game as you can have in March. Losing their second straight game to the Sixers at home without Embiid, would even the teams in the standings and would be devastating. I expect the Knicks, who can’t possibly shoot worse than they did Sunday night, to come out with a different level of intensity on both sides of the ball to start the game, much like they did against the Magic last week.

New York wins 105-95 with Brunson having a stellar game and McBride providing some pivotal minutes guarding Maxey, something he’s had some success with this season.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks (37-27) vs Philadelphia 76ers (36-28)

When: 7:30 pm EST, Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Where: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

Watch: TNT

