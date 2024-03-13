Knicks Bulletin: “Our savior is back.”

The New York Knicks played three games inside Madison Square Garden from Friday through Tuesday and in that time span, they were able to bring back all of the 2000s vibes by limiting their three opponents (Orlando once, Philadelphia twice) to fewer than 80 points scored in back-to-back-to-back contests.

On Tuesday, coming off a loss to the Sixers last Sunday, the Knicks avenged that defeat and destroyed the Philly Cheesesteaks beating them thoroughly and soundly, 106-79, with OG Anunoby making his anticipated return to the court.

Here is what the protagonists of this historic encounter had to say before and after the affair.

Tom Thibodeau

On OG Anunoby’s performance in his first game back since Jan. 27 and what he adds to the team...

“I thought OG gave us a great lift for the first time back after a layoff. The energy and just the effort plays and the movement, the shooting, added a lot to the team.”

“[Anunoby is] a long wing, versatile. [He adds] defense, shooting... just all-around play, movement without the ball.”

“He can fit with anybody. He can play off people. He can shoot. He’s good off dribble handoffs, he’s good moving without the ball, cutting, slashing, he’s very good in transition. He can play with your starters, he can play with your bench, he can play the 3, he can play the 4, you can put him at the 2. He guards everybody. Very unique.”

On what having OG Anunoby back means for the Knicks...

”It’s sort of—in some ways, it’s similar to an in-season trade. You’re without a player. He’s out an extended amount of time. There will be an adjustment period not only for him but his teammates as well. Everyone’s role will slightly change. The challenge is for everyone to continue to be who you are; play to your strengths, cover up your weaknesses. Don’t do anything foolish to hurt the team.”

On Josh Hart adapting to a new role on Tuesday with Anunoby back in the lineup...

“I thought Josh Hart was incredible. Just his defense, his rebounding, his scoring, his playmaking, everything—just all-around play.“

“That’s the beauty of Josh and OG. Both can play all three wing positions. They can play 2, 3, and 4, and they’re interchangeable, and sometimes, you can go with matchup, like, ‘OK, we can take advantage of this, this way.’ And I like that, I like that versatility, and we thought that was one of the big reasons we wanted OG.”

On the ever-complaining Josh Hart...

“He’s gonna give me grief about something, so it goes in one ear, out the other. But he was terrific. He plays to win, and that’s what I love about him. And so, he’s not a guy that plays for stats, even though his stats were great, unbelievable. But he plays to win, and that’s what makes him so valuable to us.”

On the Knicks limiting Philly to fewer than 80 points in back-to-back games...

“Jalen was Jalen. Donte gave us good minutes. I thought Precious was really good for us as well. Isiah was protecting the rim, just doing a great job for us.”

On dealing with a roster ravaged by injuries and finding positives in that...

“I think you learn something every day. It’s been an unusual season in terms of injuries … .A lot of guys have stepped in and played really well. Their roles were expanded and they responded well to that.”

“The thing is, that’s what you find out when you do have players out. Who can play with whom? What’s effective? How do they function together? Can they execute the things you’re asking them to execute? And then developing an understanding of what everyone’s strengths are. And to have the ability to do it in a game. It‘s how the group works together, it’s not just an individual playing.”

On Mitchell Robinson’s injury status...

“Mitchell Robinson can run and jump now and is not doing contact but that should be coming soon.”

On Julius Randle’s rehab process...

“The conditioning is good, he’s shooting, doing individual work, that’s all good. He can do 5-on-0, that sort of thing. Light contact with the pads. That contact is what you would term ‘controlled.’ So you know what the move is so you can brace yourself for it. So there’s a progression to what you have to go through.”

“There is [the] risk of re-injury (if Randle returns and plays again this season), of course.”

OG Anunoby

On his return to play at MSG after spending more than a month on the shelf...

“Everything felt good. I was excited to be back out there. It was fun.”

“It felt great. It’s been a while. Missed playing here, missed the fans, missed my teammates.”

“As the games go on, everything will start feeling better (regarding being rusty).”

Josh Hart

On how they beat the Sixers on Tuesday...

“I think we played to our strengths. We played faster, we took care of the ball and we rebounded the ball. OG was great out there. Knocked down shots. Big defensive stops. That’s his game. It’s great to have him out there. He helps this team go.”

On how he’d feel if he has to eventually come off the bench...

“S–t, I’m good with it, man. Really, I’m at the point where I really don’t care. I just want to win. Whether I play 40 or I play 25, I’m good.”

On his expectations about getting fewer minutes of playing time with OG Anunoby back...

“Yeah, boy, I ain’t expecting a 40 today. So we gonna see A-na-bu-doh-bee get 40 [minutes]. Ain’t letting him get out of the game.”

On what having Anunoby back means for him and the rest of the team...

“A-na-bu-doh-bee, he back. Our savior is back!”

“It’ll be good on both sides of the court. [He’s] someone who spaces the court with his shooting. Obviously, defensively he’s a juggernaut—someone that is definitely going to help us on both sides of the ball.”

“He was great out there. I seen him. Knocked down shots. Big defensive stops. That’s his game. It’s great to have him out there. He helps this team go.”

On Tom Thibodeau’s decision to remove him from the game just one rebound short of grabbing 20...

“[Getting 20 rebounds] would have been nice, but Thomas Thibodeau wanted to take me out of the game. Everyone complained about me playing 40 minutes. I could have gotten my 20–20. So, I appreciate that Thomas.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On teammate Josh Hart...

“He’s always complaining. He could have played 48 tonight and he would be complaining.”

Isaiah Hartenstein

On OG Anunoby’s defensive talents...

“You can just put him on whoever. I think that’s the luxury that we have with him.”

”There’s even games with him guarding Tyrese Maxey and then he went to (Houston Rockets big man Alperen) Sengun a little bit for that one Houston game.”

Nick Nurse (Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach)

On OG Anunoby’s skill set...

“He’s one of the best defenders that I’ve coached. He guards every position. He’ll do different things night-to-night, He’ll guard [Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola] Jokic one night, [Phoenix Suns guard] Bradley Beal the next, [Los Angeles Clippers star] Kawhi [Leonard] the next. He’s a really good defender.”