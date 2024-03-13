With OG Anunoby back, everyone can breathe a little bit

The New York Knicks got a massive boost before their game against the Philadelphia 76ers when it was announced forward OG Anunoby would be returning. Anunoby, whom the Knicks acquired from the Toronto Raptors right before we turned the calendars to 2024, had not played since January 27th.

There has been a massive void since OG got hurt, and last night was a great reminder of what he brings. The six-foot-seven forward has a seven-foot-two wingspan and often puts that on display. His impact was felt immediately as he scored the first basket of the game for the Knicks on a step-back jumper.

OG ANUNOBY IS BACK pic.twitter.com/0Xgj02OBtd — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 12, 2024

Anunoby was able to elevate and get the shot off over Tobias Harris. For someone who hadn’t played in a game in 44 days, it was great to see him be aggressive from the start. As good as guys like Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Precious Achiuwa have been, they don’t play as smoothly as OG or have his ability to elevate. That’s not a knock on the four players mentioned who have been great; it’s a testament to the level at which OG can play.

As noted in the title, Anunoby's return to the court takes the pressure off of everyone. He only scored 14 points last night but hit 6/11 field goals and shot 2/5 from three. Six of those points came in the paint, which is notable given how New York has not been able to score close to the basket. In their last ten games, the Knicks have averaged 38.8 points in the paint per game. This is the lowest average in the NBA, with the Phoenix Suns at 29th at 41.2. OG can help with inside scoring, and he has averaged 7.3 PITP in his 15 career games with the Knicks.

OG Anunoby with the spin and slam pic.twitter.com/ZVfW1FQ81L — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2024

He’s also shot 39.1 percent from three since joining the Knicks. It’s a substantial difference having Anunoby roam around the corners or on top of the key compared to some of his teammates. Josh Hart was excellent on Tuesday night and finished the game with 20 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists. Hart is much better on the attack than circling the perimeter, where he’s shot 32.4 percent from three this season. Donte DiVincenzo will also benefit from teams having to be concerned about another shooter on the floor. DiVincenzo has been great in the catch-and-shoot position this season. The former Villanova Wildcat is averaging 8.1 points and shooting 40.2 percent from three on catch-and-shoots this season. Anunoby on the floor should mean less attention to Donte, and good luck stopping him when he’s feeling it.

The Knicks have averaged 100 points per game on 42.9 percent field goal shooting and 35 percent from three in their ten games since the All-Star break. OG has averaged 15.5 points while shooting over 50 percent on FGA’s and over 39 percent from three. He’s shooting over 71 percent in the restricted area and has a knack for finding the ball. Anunoby is excellent at cutting and making himself available, rather than running toward the ball like many players tend to do. He’s never the player a team structures an offensive game plan around, but he quietly picks apart those teams when they make defensive mistakes or poor rotations.

As always, Anunoby finished the game with a +28 in 28 minutes. OG has been historically good through his first 15 games with the Knicks. New York is 13-2 in the games he’s played in.

Best +/- in the first 15 games with a new team (NBA History)



+280 — OG Anunoby

+190 — Pau Gasol

+187 — Chris Paul

+183 — Rasheed Wallace

+180 — Steve Nash



Historical greatness. https://t.co/j6Zgr0UUvi — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 13, 2024

Oh, and he’s pretty good at defense too.

HE IS DEFINITELY BACK pic.twitter.com/EWZZNPtgG3 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 13, 2024

Welcome back, OG Anunoby; we missed you.

