Game Thread: New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers, March 14, 2024

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks (38-27) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (19-46) to start a West Coast swing. The Knicks are coming off a triumphant smackdown of the Philadelphia 76ers (all praise to OG).

The Blazers are in a good mood, too, which is rare during their dismal season. Last night, they rode Deandre Ayton to a slim victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Ayton is having a fine year and has averaged 21.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in his last 10 games. Last night, he scored 33 and grabbed 19 boards, and Anfernee Simons added 36 points on 10-of-23 shooting.

Don’t sleep on the Blazers. Tip off is 10 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Blazers Edge. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be good, like E.T. And go Knicks!