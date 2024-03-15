Knicks Bulletin: “Not even pain tolerance. This is just a random thing.”

The Knicks embarked on a week-long West Coast trip on Thursday, kicking it off with a matchup at Portland and a thorough beatdown of the Trail Blazers, winning their first game away from New York 105-93.

The evening belonged to Jalen Brunson as the marvelous point guard went on to score 45 points in 38 minutes shooting 14-of-30 from the floor against the lowly Roses.

Here is what some of our beloved Knickerbockers had to say before and after Thursday’s affair.

Tom Thibodeau

On OG Anunoby’s injury scare midway through Thursday’s game...

“Stuff like that is gonna happen. We were expecting there to be bumps and bruises like that.”

“There’s gonna be some times where there’s gonna be soreness. He played through it, he was fine—medical (staff) looked at him.”

“There’s gonna be times where it gets hit and we just gotta keep going. We’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

“In general—like you do with all your players—there’s gonna be bumps and bruises in every game and then we check after the game, then we check in the morning.”

On moving Precious Achiuwa to the second unit with OG Anunoby back in the starting lineup...

“It’s prioritizing the team. We knew that we had a deep team to start the season. One of the things we talked about right from the start was everyone’s willingness to sacrifice and put the team first. So everyone wants to play [but] not everyone could play.”

“And then you have injuries and, the next thing you know, you’re in there and now your job is to make sure you stay ready when you’re not in the rotation. And then when you are—or if your role changes and now you’re playing an expanded role—to be able to handle that. I think our guys have shown that all year.”

On Jalen Brunson playing under a minute restriction in a few recent games...

“It’s more of a guideline. He’s coming off an injury. It’s not his normal. When he can play, you always have the answer sitting there, when it’s a normal thing. He’s feeling better now. So he should be back to what he normally is.”

On Isaiah Hartenstein’s minute restriction and when it will end...

“I don’t [know]. He’s feeling a lot better as well, so that’s the positive. Obviously, getting OG has added a lot. So now Precious [Achuiwa] goes more to the backup 5. And then we still have Jericho [Sims]. So we feel good about that.”

OG Anunoby

On the action that led up to him leaving the game in pain on his injured elbow...

“It’s just sore. Nothing really happened. Just went for a ball. And it hurt randomly, but it’s fine.”

“[It was the] rapid movement. I haven’t done it in a while, just getting used to it. You can’t re-create that in return to play and practice.”

“(It’s) not even pain tolerance. This is just a random thing.”

Jalen Brunson

On his shooting after scoring 45 points on a 2-of-10 performance from beyond the 3-point line...

“I’ve had games where I’ve made a lot of 2s and no 3s, and I’m pretty sure I had one game this year where I made all 3s and no 2s. It happens.”

“Just all about keeping my confidence, not worrying, second-guessing... just playing through it. It’s always going to be a roller coaster. Just got to keep my mentality and mind straight. That’s the one thing I can control.”

On OG Anunoby’s status and whether or not OG was playing through pain and/or still injured...

“I feel like if he’s hurt he wouldn’t play. I think a lot of us have mindsets like that. But he went back out there, so that’s a telling sign.”

“He’s tough, and obviously we want the best for everybody. We want everyone to be healthy first and foremost. But I mean, if you go back out there, that means you’re good. Things are going to happen. You’re going to get banged up.”

On Josh Hart’s playing time and handling it without trouble...

“No matter what he says or (however much he) complains, one thing he’s gonna do is play hard for 48 minutes. That’s just what he is. That’s in his DNA. He’s been like that since I’ve met him. This is nothing new.”

Bojan Bogdanovic

On the Knicks' win against the Blazers and his five-point outing...

“We just have to be better, be more aggressive defensively and offensively. You gotta be ready.”

”, especially when Jalen is off the court, the second unit gotta know how to run different kinds of set plays because obviously, he is not there. And then defensively, we gotta keep the standard up, playing defense no matter what’s going on offensively.”

Precious Achiuwa

On next summer when he will enter July as an unrestricted free agent...

“Right now, I’m just focused on the season. Obviously, that’s something that is going to come around. When that time comes that’s something we’re gonna talk about—of course, cross that bridge. But for right now just focus on the season, make this last push for the playoffs, and of course make a good playoff push.”

On earning new role as the starting power forward following a few teammate’s injuries and his improvement...

“This is the best I’ve played in a really, really long time. Definitely feels good.”

On his future in the League, whether that’s in New York or elsewhere...

“I’m a very optimistic person. I’ve never worried myself much about that. Always believe things are going to work out. That’s always been my mindset. Coming in I always understood it’s going to work out, have to stay positive and continue to work hard.”

On his fit in New York with the Knicks following last year’s trade from Toronto...

“Just want to thank the man above, thank my family, and I also want to thank New York City for embracing me since I was a little kid. I grew up in New York City, going to middle school, high school out here in the city. So for me, just being able to come back home and represent the city means a lot to me. And I just want to thank you, New York City. I love you guys.”

On playing for the Knicks in his adopted hometown of New York and doing it in the Garden...

“Very, very cool moment for me. Inner-city kid, growing up in the city, of course, hearing about the Knicks, seeing the games and stuff. Now being able to represent the city on that platform is really huge.”

“Seeing how the city accepted me and just me being there in that particular moment was very nostalgic in a way. It was a crazy moment for sure.”