Knicks Bulletin: “Just basketball. Basketball.”

Tom Thibodeau

On Jalen Brunson’s 45-point game against Portland and his overall play...

“He’s going along and then all of a sudden he gets four or five buckets in a row. Then he gets into a rhythm, and I think his teammates, they’re setting screens, they’re moving the ball, they’re giving him a second look. It’s them working together which is creating it, but he’s a very gifted shot-maker.”

“He’s got every shot you can imagine: shoots the three, puts it on the floor, good in the post, good pivot game, good shot-fake game, and he adjusts to how the game is being called.”

On benching Alec Burks after 4:18 minutes and throughout the entire second half...

“Just basketball. Basketball.”

“When you make in-season trades, there’s an adjustment period that you have to go through, and that’s where we are. While all that’s going on, you’ve still got to find ways to win.”

On when Isaiah Hartenstein’s minutes restriction will end...

“I don’t [know].”

Jalen Brunson

On what OG Anunoby provides the Knicks with now that he’s back...

“Just him being on the court is a difference maker. Obviously, we’re glad he’s back. The things he can do just make us a better team.”

On Anunoby’s injury and whether or not he re-injured his shoulder on Thursday’s matchup...

“He’s tough and obviously, we want the best for everybody. We want them to be healthy first and foremost. But I mean, if you go back out there, it means you’re good. Things are gonna happen. You’re gonna get banged up. We’ve got everyone’s back. Just make sure everyone takes care of each other first.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On Jalen Brunson’s 45-point effort...

“He just put us on his back and carried us. He’s done it all year but it was especially needed tonight.”

On the Knicks’ upcoming opponent—the Sacramento Kings—and their main weapons...

“As much as Fox is the focal point, it’s hard to tell who is the head of the snake. Just because they’re so balanced over there.”

“You talk so much about (De’Aaron) Fox but (Domantas) Sabonis is doing what he’s doing. I think he leads the league in triple-doubles [with 23; above Nikola Jokic].”

On not overlooking the Kings as they are sixth in the Western Conference standings...

“You can’t look at the record as much. When you look at it, there are some bad losses, but they’ve beaten some really good teams multiple times. I think we have to be ready because they’re one of the top teams in the league.”

Taj Gibson (Detroit Pistons Player)

On what he can bring to the young and rebuilding Detroit Pistons...

“Just be myself, just be Taj.”

“When I talked to (Pistons GM) Troy (Weaver)—because Troy brought me to Oklahoma City and I always had a liking for Troy, how he carried himself, he was nonchalant, a great role model—when he called me, he just said ‘Taj, I just need you to be Taj Gibson.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, no problem.’”

Monty Williams (Detroit Pistons Head Coach)

On having Taj Gibson around after Detroit signed him last week...

“Taj is an example of how you handle your business on the court, it can pay dividends in other areas.”

“I just like having another veteran guy around our team. We look at Evan (Fournier) and how he’s had an impact on the floor and in some other areas.”

On what Gibson adds to his team...

“His presence, his experience is much needed, and he went through a light practice running sprints, trying to stay in shape—I think he’s a great example of a pro.”

“I can talk about guys like that all day. Somebody that I coached against—I absolutely just hated what he did for his teams in Chicago with Thibs. I’m sure [Thibodeau] is upset that we have him here. Just a really good basketball player and he’s a great example for our guys.”