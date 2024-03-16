Game Thread: New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings, March 16, 2024

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks (39-27) will visit the Sacramento Kings (38-27) for the second game of a West Coast tour. Thursday, the Knicks held off the Portland Trail Blazers to start their trip on a successful note. Meanwhile, the Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 120-107 on Wednesday, thanks to another Domantas Sabonis triple-double.

Stay up with us! Tip-off is 10 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Kings Herald. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Watch your manners. And go Knicks!