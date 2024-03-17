Takeaways from the Knicks’ win over the Kings on Saturday

Saturday’s contest between the New York Knicks (40-27) and the Sacramento Kings (38-28) was a thrilling battle between two playoff-hungry teams. Jalen Brunson delivered another exceptional performance, scoring 42 points to guide the Knicks to a 98-91 victory. Despite a strong first half from their potent power forward Domantas Sabonis, the Kings’ offense struggled under the Knicks’ smothering defense and produced just their second-fewest points of the season. Here are four takeaways to whet your weekend whistle.

Hartenstein Neutralized Sabonis

The game was physical from the start, and Isaiah Hartenstein really put that rascal Domantas Sabonis in the torture chamber last night.

This season, Sabonis has averaged 20.1 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 8.3 assists—a career year—and 62 double-doubles. After an 18-point, seven-rebound first half, Sabonis stumbled post-intermission. On Isaiah’s watch, the double-double king scored no points in the second half, and just three while iHart was on the bench.

Normally the Sabonis assignment would have gone to Julius Randle, and we have enjoyed some Godzilla-level battles between those two over the years. In Randle’s absence, Isaiah did the duty and deserves the game ball for neutralizing Sacramento’s biggest threat. And iHart’s late-game And-1 bully drive on Sabonis helped to seal the win for the Knicks. It was a dominating performance and another game that his agent can point to when negotiating the big man’s next contract this summer.

Hartenstein finished with seven points, 14 boards, four blocks, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes. Like that? We do. Here’s a nifty appreciation tweet from last night’s game.

I know it's late and I have nothing else to add here, but can I just appreciate Isaiah Hartenstein for a moment



Had a block in each quarter in a game Knicks won at Sacramento by 7 points, without scoring 100 points. Kings shot 35.3% FGs overall.



Exceptional defense by iHart pic.twitter.com/BZZqJYYu0o — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 17, 2024

McBride Struggled on Offense

Sacramento’s length bottled up Deuce McBride. He struggled to get up clean shots, attempting only one, and a double-team confused him into a jump ball at one point.

Deuce logged 6:43 minutes in the first half and played just five minutes while attempting no shots in the second. His defense continued to shine, but his scoring difficulties among the trees were worrisome.

Huge end of quarter sequence, beginning with outstanding defense from Deuce McBride, and ending with a terrific rebound and outlet by Josh Hart to Bogey. pic.twitter.com/eXCN7Gg3KB — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) March 17, 2024

Deuce started to blossom once Quentin Grimes was traded to Detroit and unlocked more court time. Since Grimes last took the court wearing orange and blue on January 30, 2024, McBride has averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 23.7 minutes. He has yet to demonstrate leadership in the second unit, however, and he also laid a goose egg a week ago against Philadelphia. His three-point shooting has cooled to 34% over these last 20 games, too. In the Playoffs, if the opponent has an excess of height, Deuce might develop a sore keister from spending extended time on the bench.

Defense, Defense, Defense

The Knicks’ swarming defense, led by Hartenstein, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby, limited the high-scoring Kings to only 91 points, their second-lowest total of the season. The home team tried to push the pace and get out in transition, but the Knicks were excellent at getting back and nipping fast breaks in the bud.

Normally, Sacramento puts 118 on the scoreboard. Not against this East Coast juggernaut. With the win, the Knicks have held opponents under 100 points 21 times this season, the most of any NBA team. On average, the Kings make 14.4 triples per game. Last night, they shot 10-of-37 (27%).

The Kings had several chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but New York gave them no gimmes. Sacramento missed layups, found every jumper contested, and failed to capitalize on key possessions. When last checked, New York’s defensive rating was eighth-best in the league. If Anunoby can stay available down the stretch, New York could finish with a top-five rating, mark my words.

Brunson Persevered Despite Questionable (Lack of) Calls

Last night, Jalen Brunson scored 42 points on 17-of-28 shooting, including 5-of-10 from deep. He joined a select group of Knicks players (Bernard King, Patrick Ewing, and Carmelo Anthony) with back-to-back 40+ point games.

Jalen also took a beating in his 36 minutes but somehow attempted a mere four free throws. For comparison, he attempted 17 on Thursday in Portland, and it sure looked like received more lumps from the Kings.

On paper (sorry, on-screen), the game appeared to be evenly called. New York was whistled for 21 personal fouls to Sacramento’s 20, after all. Yet the Knicks took just 16 free throws to the Kings’ 26, and the home team scored 21 of their total score at the charity stripe (New York, 13). It’s hard to believe the Kings were just that more disciplined.

Nevertheless, the NBA’s toughest point guard takes a licking and keeps on ticking. Here’s a clip of JB casually applying his blowtorch. Enjoy your Sunday, Knicks fans.