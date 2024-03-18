Knicks Bulletin: “Just head on a swivel. You never can relax with him.”

The Knicks entered last week following a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, Mar. 10, but swept the competition throughout the next seven days by beating the same Sixers on Tuesday and then both the Blazers and the Kings on the road on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

It’s been five consecutive games for New York in which they have held their opponents to no more than 93 points scored—including three of those being limited to a meager 79 points tops—but the Golden State Warriors will pose an entirely different challenge on Monday.

Here is what some Knicks—coach and players—have said over the last few hours as New York had Sunday off before taking on the Dubs later today.

Tom Thibodeau

On Jalen Brunson’s game against the Kings...

“I don’t want to say too much, but I felt like he’s getting hit a lot, right? But the best part of him is he never complains. He’s not crying. He’ll just keep going, and he’ll focus on making the shot, which he did.”

“So without getting off his game, he just kept going, but to drive the ball as many times as he does, and the physicality that he’s being trapped—they’re pursuing him, they’re hitting him, and he only had four free throws, but that’s what I love about him.”

“He’s tough-minded, can figure it out, he knows how the game is being called, he knows that he’s on the road—it’s gonna be tough—and that doesn’t slow him down. He doesn’t let the officials impact him in any way.”

On the challenge that game-planning and defending Domantas Sabonis presented him with...

“You’ve got to defend every aspect of [his] game. Him running the floor, him leading the break, him on the post, him on the dribble hand-off, him on a pick-and-pop, him in the pocket [making a play after he receives the ball following a pick-and-roll].”

“I thought every one of those you’ve gotta be able to do a second and third effort because it’s not just him.”

OG Anunoby

On Steph Curry’s skill set and what he expects to see from him tomorrow...

“He’s just an amazing player, great shot-maker. Very deceptive with the ball. Just a super talented guy.”

“Just head on a swivel, screens coming from everywhere. Switches from on ball to off ball. You never can relax with him.”

On getting the assignment of defending Steph Curry on Tuesday...

“I’m sure it’ll happen during the game, cross switch or in transition. So I’m ready for it.”

Josh Hart

On Jalen Brunson’s chances of making it to an All-NBA team this season...

“I think he has a really good chance to get it, I think he deserves it. He’s had the consistency, he’s had the durability that guys who are in that position. I think that’s something he deserves. Media, hopeful they see that.”

“Games like [the one against Sacramento] where we’ve obviously (had) guys in and out of the lineup and he’s been carrying us... Hopefully, they recognize that. He’s someone that deserves it, someone who should get it.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On the Golden State Warriors ahead of Tuesday’s matchup...

“They’re good. There’s no way around it. They beat good teams. They dealt with the injury bug. They’ve dealt with guys in and out, Draymond [Green] being suspended. They’ve been through it and they’re still in the race for the playoffs and the play-in.”