Game Preview: New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors, March 18, 2024

On Monday night, the New York Knicks (40-27) will visit the Golden State Warriors (35-31) for the third game of a West Coast trip. The trip has gone swimmingly so far, as the Knicks have knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings in the first two engagements.

[INJURY UPDATE, 12:15 pm EST: OG Anunoby has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game . . . cursed elbow.]

The Knicks have won five of their last ten, and the Warriors are 6-4 most recently. Stephen Curry tops all scorers for Golden State with 27 points per game and remains their finest three-point shooter at 41%. The Dubs have the 11th-ranked offense and the 16th-best defense and are fairly fleet of foot. On Saturday they defeated a motivated Lakers squad, 128-121.

When the Knicks and Dubs last squared off, our heroes fell behind early and could never quite come back in a 110-99 loss on February 29. Both teams shot poorly, with GWS connected on 32% from beyond the arc and the Knicks making 12-of-39 shots there. In the game, Curry led all scorers with 31 points and grabbed 11 boards, while teammate Jonathan Kuminga added 25 and eight. For New York, Jalen Brunson scored 27 points, while Josh Hart contributed yet another indefatigable performance, logging 14 points, 18 boards, and seven assists in 47 minutes.

Golden State is the league’s second-best rebounding team, led by Draymond Green’s 7.1 boards per game. Their top scorers are Curry, Klay Thompson (still kickin’ from the bench with 17.2 PPG), and Kuminga (16.2 points, 4.8 boards). Rookie shooter Brandin Podziemski has averaged 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while connecting on 38% from deep. Rounding out the starting five, Andrew Wiggins has averaged 12.6 points, and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting 46% from the floor, and 35% from downtown.

Prediction

ESPN picks Golden State to win by 66%. Hmm . . . not so fast, Espy. Have you seen the defense that the Knicks have been laying on opponents lately? They have held opponents under 100 points in six of their last seven games. And what about Jalen Brunson’s back-to-back 40+ point games? New York will bring a lot of confidence into the arena tonight, and deservedly so. Things will get dicey if the Dubs shoot well early, but if OG Anunoby , Hart, and Isaiah Hartenstein uphold their standard of defense, and Donte DiVincenzo reclaims some of his magic against his previous team and former mentor, the Knicks will depart the Chase Center with a win tonight. Knicks by +3.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks (40-27) at Golden State Warriors (35-31)

When: 10:00 pm EST, Monday, March 18, 2024

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Watch: ESPN

Follow: @ptknicksblog