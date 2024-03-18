Game Thread: New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors, March 18, 2024

On Monday night, the New York Knicks (40-27) will visit the Golden State Warriors (35-31) for the third game of a West Coast trip. So far, so good, as the Knicks have knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings in the first two games. The Warriors bested the Knicks in their previous matchup this season, and on Saturday held off the Lakers, 128-121.

Could be a shootout tonight! Tip-off is 10 p.m. EST on ESPN. This is your game thread. This is Golden State of Mind.