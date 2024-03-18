 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors, March 18, 2024

The road trip continues with a visit to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

By Russell Richardson
Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On Monday night, the New York Knicks (40-27) will visit the Golden State Warriors (35-31) for the third game of a West Coast trip. So far, so good, as the Knicks have knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings in the first two games. The Warriors bested the Knicks in their previous matchup this season, and on Saturday held off the Lakers, 128-121.

Could be a shootout tonight! Tip-off is 10 p.m. EST on ESPN. This is your game thread. This is Golden State of Mind. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Watch your manners. And go Knicks!

