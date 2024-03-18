Jalen Brunson named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for March 11th–17th

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was rewarded for his recent excellent play by being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Brunson averaged 35.7 points, 5.3 assists, and shot 54.3 percent on his field goal attempts while leading the Knicks to a 3-0 week.

The Knicks guard started the week with a modest 20-point, nine-assist game in a 106-79 defeat of the Philadelphia 76ers. Taking his show to the West Coast, this is where Brunson has exploded in his last two games. Against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 14th, JB scored 45 in 37 minutes to lead New York to a 105-93 victory. He secured Player of the Week honors by dropping 42 points in a road victory in Sacramento on Saturday night.

Jalen Brunson became the first Knick since Carmelo Anthony in 2014 to have back-to-back 40-point games. The first-time All-Star keeps producing, and it’s incredible to watch. Brunson is averaging a career-high 27.5 points and 6.4 assists per game. He has his Knicks squad at 40-27, good enough for fourth in the Eastern Conference and only two games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed.

This is Brunson’s third time being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week this season. The only players named Player of the Week three times this season are Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, and Joel Embiid. That’s pretty good company for the Knicks guard to get mentioned with.

