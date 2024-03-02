REPORT: Recently waived Shake Milton planning to sign with Knicks

Three weeks ago, the Knicks acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from Detroit in an attempt to bolster their bench and help them stay afloat while they got used to life without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby. Today, it was reported that they’ll likely be acquiring another former Piston as it was announced that Shake Milton was planning to sign with the team. Milton, who is notably a CAA client, started the season in Minnesota, where he appeared in 38 games and averaged 4.7PPG and 1.3APG while shooting 40% from the field and 26.4% from three. The 27-year-old guard out of Southern Methodist University was traded to the Pistons at the trade deadline but only appeared in a total of 63 minutes in four games.

ESPN Sources: Shake Milton is planning to sign with the New York Knicks upon clearing waivers. Milton agreed to a contract buyout with Detroit and will be eligible for the Knicks’ playoff roster. Guard gives immediate help to an injury-riddled roster. pic.twitter.com/iYDlp32kus — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2024

Milton, who will be on his fourth different team in six seasons, has only averaged more than 10PPG once in his career and has only played more than 21MPG twice in his career so it’s not as if the Knicks are getting a high-impact guy.

As they monitored Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic & DET, NYK checked in w/MIN on Shake Milton prior to trade deadline. Source confirms they’ll sign him once he clears waivers. Interested to see if Tom Thibodeau expands rotation or if Shake takes current rotation spot. ESPN 1st on it — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 3, 2024

Throughout his career, he’s been a decent slasher who has some nice finishes around the rim, but is a streaky shooter, shooting just 35.7% from three and is an inconsistent and usually subpar defender. The Knicks, given how depleted they are, may just be looking for bodies who are capable of playing some NBA minutes, but with Deuce McBride and the aforementioned Burks already taking up the bench backcourt minutes, this move does come off as a bit surprising.