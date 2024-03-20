Team USA avoids “Group of Death” on 2024 Olympics draw

The United States basketball men’s team should be thankful to the Olympic Games committee for handing them a relatively easy group following Tuesday’s draw for the summer tournament.

It was a favorable draw for Team USA as they were placed in Group C of the 2024 Olympics where they will face Serbia, debutants South Sudan, and the winner of a qualifying event to be held in Puerto Rico at the start of July.

No need to mention that Serbia (2023 World Cup runner-up) will be led by current-two-time, soon-to-be three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Olympic matchups are in for #USABMNT at #Paris2024



Serbia

South Sudan

pic.twitter.com/5wjxHAWyVs — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 19, 2024

Among the teams still fighting for a place and scheduled to participate in the qualifying mini-tournament in Puerto Rico at the start of July, the USA will get to face the champion coming out of a group comprised of the nations of Italy, Lithuania, Puerto Rico, Ivory Coast, Bahrain, and Mexico.

The draw took place on the heels of a report about Jalen Brunson’s chances of making the cut and being placed “high on the list” to attend the Olympic Games in Paris as a member of Team USA next summer, as we covered yesterday.

Following a standout performance against the Golden State Warriors on Monday in which he dropped 34 points on the Dubs effortlessly, Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr praised Brunson’s talents having already called him up for last summer’s World Cup.

All of that being said, it’s going to be hard nonetheless for Brunson to snatch one of the few available roster spots for the Olympics, as it’s been widely reported and confirmed by the very own players that NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and LeBron James will attend the tournament if healthy and barring ill-timed injuries happening in the next few months.

Team USA avoided the “Group of Death,” which for this edition of the Olympics will feature Australia, Canada, and the entrants from the qualifying tournaments held in Spain and Greece. Group A will potentially include the two nations above (AUS and CAN) as well as Slovenia (led by Luka Doncic) or Greece (captained by Giannis Antetokounmpo), and Spain (no. 2 nation in the FIBA ranks).

Mark your calendars ✍️



July 28 vs Serbia

July 31 vs South Sudan

August 3 vs Winner of OQT Puerto Rico



pic.twitter.com/ZSi0FvkfhC — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 19, 2024

The Olympics will be held in Lille, France, for the pool play, with the medal rounds taking place at the Accor Arena in Paris. The men’s gold medal game is scheduled for August 10.

The format for both the men’s and women’s tournaments involves three group stage games, with the top two teams from each group and the two best third-place teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

Group A

Australia (#5)

Canada (#7)

Spain OQT winner (potentially Spain/Poland)

Greece OQT winner (Slovenia/Greece)

Group B

Germany (#3)

France (#9)

Japan (#26)

Latvia OQT winner (Latvia/Brazil/Montenegro)

Group C

United States (#1)

Serbia (#4)

South Sudan (#33)

Puerto Rico OQT winner (Lithuania/Italy/Puerto Rico)