Knicks Bulletin: “That trade... Portland gave him away for a pack of peanuts.”

Day off for the New York Knicks on Tuesday coming off a glorious victory at Golden State where they went on to defeat the Warriors on Monday making it four consecutive victories with three of those happening away from home.

The Knicks (41-27) will need to level up a notch tomorrow as they will visit the reigning champs in Denver for a matchup against the Nuggets (48-21) before returning home for a Saturday matinee against the Nets.

Here is what we’ve heard from some of our beloved Knickerbockers and a couple of GSW foes in the past few hours.

Isaiah Hartenstein

On increasing his playing time on a nightly basis as he tries to overcome his Achilles issues...

“I think what Thibs and the medical staff are doing—they just don’t want to rush it and get me back too early to my minutes.”

“I feel great. I sat down with Thibs, and his biggest thing is he just wants me to be healthy. He doesn’t want us to put me in a situation where I come back early and it kind of flares up. I feel really good right now.”

“I’m also grateful that the medical staff and Thibs are looking out for me in that situation.”

Josh Hart

On his up-and-down shooting through the season and how he’s made the most of it...

“I ain’t making any shots, so I gotta do something else. But I think the benefit of me kind of being in a slump shooting-wise, teams play off (me) and I’m able to kind of figure out what I wanna do with the ball. I’m able to get into the lane and get guys shots and play games like that. So even if I’m not making shots, I feel I’m still able to be effective.”

Jalen Brunson

On playing under coach Steve Kerr while with Team USA last summer in the World Cup...

“The experience was great, especially under Steve [Kerr], understanding his philosophy and getting to know him. We built a great relationship. Got to understand how his mind works.”

Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors Head Coach)

On Tom Thibodeau’s decision to start Miles McBride instead of Precious Achiuwa against the Warriors...

“I thought Tom made a great move starting [Miles] McBride with OG [Anunoby] out. Putting McBride in there spaced the floor and obviously, he got going and they had us really spread out early.”

On McBride’s 29-point explosion on Monday...

“You don’t probably expect Miles McBride to to go 9 for 13 and have 29 [points], but he’s he’s a hell of a play. He’s an NBA player for a reason and so he had a night and I thought they spread us out early with that starting lineup. And with the pick and roll and then McBride got free a couple of times and that got him going. So there are nights where you can try to do everything right but guys just get free. With that said, I thought we had a lot a lot of breakdowns.”

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors Player)

On Jalen Brunson’s breakout in the League after being a second-round pick...

“I know what that feels like.”

On Brunson’s All-Star, possible All-NBA caliber season...

“He is playing at an All-NBA level. It’s good to see him getting his due that he’s getting. I played Jalen Brunson, we did, in the playoffs a couple of years ago with Dallas. That was a totally different player. And by the way, he was really good then, so I’m not gonna act like he was a bum then. He was really good then, so much so that in that playoff series, he was my matchup. … So he’s been good, but I’m not sure any of us thought he’d be this. It’s been fun to watch. JB is one of those guys that you cheer for because he’s humble.”

On what Brunson brings to the table on offense and how to defend him...

“It’s tough defending him. He’s so crafty, man. Jalen Brunson is a three-level scorer. He can finish at the rim, he can finish in the mid-range, he got a floater, he got a three, he got a pull-up. He can score at all levels.”

“For me personally, I’d rather guard him one-on-one than guard him in the pick-and-roll—the thing is, with most guys, when you blitz them, they get sped up. He never gets sped up. He plays at his own pace, so even if you blitz, he’s gonna wait ’til the floor opens up, and he’s gonna make his move. And interestingly enough, it works every night.”

On Josh Hart’s impressive season and his stint with the Knicks...

“Josh Hart is playing out of his mind. And when I say out of his mind, I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way. I don’t mean that like he’s not capable. But I think Josh Hart has four triple-doubles in the last two or three weeks. He’s playing incredible basketball. When you look at that trade, [Portland] gave him away for a pack of peanuts, and it’s been a great addition.”

On the rest of the New York Knicks and the franchise’s outlook for the playoffs...

“Them boys look good! Gotta take your hat off to them, regardless of all the injuries they’ve been dealing with, they are playing at a very, very high level. And it starts with the head of the snake Jalen Brunson, and then Josh Hart and Donte, and Miles McBride got off against us. But those three guys in particular, they’re doing it night in and night out. Hate to be on the wrong end of it, but Jalen Brunson, in particular, is an extremely tough guard and he gave us hell [Monday night].”