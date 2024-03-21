Game Thread: New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets, March 21, 2024

On Thursday night, the New York Knicks (41-27) travel to the lofty Ball Arena to face the defending champion Denver Nuggets (48-21). New York is 3-0 on their four-game swing through the West. Denver has won eight of their last ten contests and is neck-and-neck with the Oklahoma City Thunder for tops in the Western Conference.

Tip-off is 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.