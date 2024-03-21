 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread: New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets, March 21, 2024

Last stop of the West Coast trip. Sahhh-weeeeep!

By Russell Richardson
/ new
Denver Nuggets v New York Knicks Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the New York Knicks (41-27) travel to the lofty Ball Arena to face the defending champion Denver Nuggets (48-21). New York is 3-0 on their four-game swing through the West. Denver has won eight of their last ten contests and is neck-and-neck with the Oklahoma City Thunder for tops in the Western Conference.

Tip-off is 9 p.m. EST on ESPN. This is your game thread. This is Denver Stiffs. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be good. And go Knicks!

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...