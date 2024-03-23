Game Preview: Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets, March 23, 2024

The New York Knicks (41-28) will host the Brooklyn Nets (26-44) at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee. The Knicks are returning home after a four-game swing through the Western Conference and although they fell to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, the 3-1 road trip can certainly be deemed a success with wins over the Trail Blazers, Kings, and Warriors.

As for the Nets, they’ve had their troubles this season. Brooklyn ranks 21st for offense and 20th for defense and is currently sitting chilly outside the playoff picture. Led by shooting Cam Thomas (21.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists) and small forward Mikal Bridges (20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, 37% 3P), the Nets have won just two of their last ten games.

Rounding out their top-five will be point guard Dennis Schroder (13.4 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds), forward Cameron Johnson (13.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists), and center Nic Claxton (12.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists).

The Knicks lead the regular season series 2-0 and the two teams will play a final time on April 12. They last faced off on January 23, when the Knicks staged an impressive 32-point fourth quarter to secure a 108-103 victory. Bridges and Claxton gave valiant efforts for the Nets, with the former scoring 36 points and the latter grabbing 17 rebounds. However, they were overshadowed by the Knicks’ dynamic duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, who scored 30 points apiece.

Prediction

ESPN.com gives the Knicks a 78% chance to win this one. Agreed! Aside from offensive rebounding and heaving up threes, there isn’t much that the Nets do particularly well:

Matinees always make me nervous, and Brooklyn could prove troublesome if they’re connecting from deep and the Knicks are tossing bricks. Nonetheless, the Knicks should win with a focused fourth quarter. The Nova Knicks always seem to enjoy playing against their former collegiate teammate Bridges. Today they’ll beat him by +12.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets

When: 1:00 pm EST, Saturday, March 23, 2024

Where: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

Watch: MSG

