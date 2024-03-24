Knicks’ upcoming week: March 24-30

In a Saturday matinee, after a bit of hectic travel back from Denver, the New York Knicks (42-28) overcame early inconsistent shooting with sturdy defense and were carried to a 105-93 victory by Deuce McBride and Donte DiVincenzo. It was their seventh win of their last ten games.

The Knicks have 12 dates left on the schedule as they seek to overtake the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27) for third place in the Eastern Conference and try to distance themselves from the Orlando Magic (42-29). This is an ideal week to gain ground with three sub-.500 teams on the docket. Let’s win ‘em all!

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons, 7:30 PM EST, Monday, March 25

It will be nice to catch up with old friends on Monday. Since his February 8 trade from New York to Detroit, Evan Fournier has averaged 7.3 points, two rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 18 minutes per game in his 18 games with Detroit. He is shooting 32% from three. As for Quentin Grimes, also in the trade, the youngster isn’t yet in the running to have his number hung in the Little Caesars Arena. Grimes has averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 assists, two rebounds, and 19 minutes in just six games for the Pistons. Dealing with a knee issue that’s sidelined him for a series of games, it’s unclear if he will suit up for Monday’s engagement.

Detroit has won three of their last 10 games. They’ve lost twice to the Knicks, 118-112 in November and 113-111 in February. In the latter, Detroit fought through the first half and would have won the second if not for New York’s strong third quarter and a last-second bucket by Josh Hart to conclude a wild final sequence that had Monty Williams steamed.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 32 points and eight dimes, and hit five of seven three-pointers. His season is reminiscent of those early Devin Booker years in Phoenix—a talented fella squandered on a miserable team. Unfortunately, Monty has yet to guide Cunningham’s squad to glory as he did with Booker’s.

Jalen Brunson led the charge for New York with 35 points in that February game. Look for him to shine again in another victory on Monday.

New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 PM EST, Wednesday, March 27

Hey, the Knicks will have another visit with familiar faces this week . . . possibly. This time, our heroes travel north for a tussle with the Toronto Raptors (23-48). Traded from New York at the turn of the calendar year, Immanuel Quickley has averaged 17.7 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 32 games with the Raptors. He has missed the last three games due to unspecified personal reasons, however, and it is unclear if he will return to face the Knicks.

Also included in the deal, RJ Barrett has averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and four assists in 27 games with the Raptors, but is on extended leave while grieving the loss of his younger brother, Nathan. He is unlikely to play on Wednesday. We continue to send our sympathies to the Barrett family.

New York has won all three of their contests with Toronto this season, two wins in December (119-106 and 136-13) and one in January (126-100). The odds are good they’ll sweep the series.

New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs, 8 PM EST, Friday, March 29

If that kid on the San Antonio Spurs (15-56) has a long career, the NBA might be renamed the WemBA. (Sorry folks, I couldn’t help myself.) Rookie Victor Wembanyama has averaged 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. Too bad his team is trash. Averaging about 29 minutes per game, this 7’4”-footer is head and shoulders above the next Spur (I can’t stop).

An egregiously tall creature who claims to hail from “France”? Sounds familiar to this old head.

The Knicks defeated San Antonio once already this season, 126-105, on November 8. Mitchell Robinson logged eight points and 12 rebounds in that one. Look for New York to win their second and final matchup with the Spurs to sweep not just the series, but their week. What a time to be alive and root for the Knicks!