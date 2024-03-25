Game Preview: New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons, March 25, 2024

When they last met, the New York Knicks (42-28) beat the Detroit Pistons (12-59), 113 to 111, on February 26. In that affair, Cade Cunningham posted 32 points, five rebounds, and eight assists for a Pistons team that came up just short. The game was in their hands but for final, chaotic 30 seconds, during which Donte DiVincenzo benefited from a no-call and Josh Hart laced the win with a last second bucket.

WHAT IN THE WORLD JUST HAPPENED??



JOSH HART AND-1 FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/d3yF9srnVD — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) February 27, 2024

The Pistons sit squarely at the very bottom of the league. They lost on Sunday to the Pelicans, and twice to the Knicks this season. This will be their final matchup with New York. The number one Draft selection in 2021, Cunningham is Detroit’s leader and lead guard, averaging 22.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds this season. Due to knee management, he was a game-time decision for yesterday’s game against the Pelicans. We’ll see if he plays tonight.

Fellow backcourt-mate Jaden Ivey has averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.5 rebounds this season. The sophomore is shooting 33% from beyond the arc on 4.5 attempts per game. He may seem like a dud from deep but beware the anomalous game, like the February title when he swished a perfect 7-of-7 three-pointers.

Troy Brown Jr. (4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds) and Tosan Evbuomwan (3.2 rebounds, three points, and 1.2 assists in five games this season) are expected to be the starting forwards. In limited action, Brown has hit 37.2% from deep and will be worth keeping track of. Center Jalen Duran was recently flagged as day-to-day with a back issue. James Wiseman will start in his stead, if necessary. Wiseman scored 24 against the Celtics this week in a losing effort.

Since being traded from New York to Detroit on February 8, Evan Fournier has averaged 7.3 bench points and 18 minutes per game, while shooting 32% from deep. Fellow former Knick Quentin Grimes has averaged 5.3 points in six games but is currently sidelined with a knee issue, casting doubt on his availability for Monday’s game.

Prediction

ESPN.com gives the Knicks a 91% chance of winning. Sounds good to me. Expect another competitive effort by Detroit’s backcourt if Cunningham plays, but New York, led by Isaiah Hartenstein, should smother them in the frontcourt. All-Star Knick Jalen Brunson had a quiet game on Saturday, which allowed the secondary actors (Deuce McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart) to prove they could carry the performance. Why not let them do it again? Barring any offensive catastrophes, the Knicks should clear this hurdle by +10.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons

When: 7:30 pm EST, Monday, March 25, 2024

Where: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

Watch: MSG

Follow: @ptknicksblog