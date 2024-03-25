Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons, March 25, 2024

On Monday night, the New York Knicks (42-28) host the Detroit Pistons (12-59). The Knicks won their two previous matchups, including a controversial tilt in February. Detroit will be looking to avenge that last game and the Knicks will be seeking the sweep in their final confrontation of the season.

