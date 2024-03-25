 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons, March 25, 2024

Third meeting of the season between the two clubs. Prepare the brooms!

By Russell Richardson
Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On Monday night, the New York Knicks (42-28) host the Detroit Pistons (12-59). The Knicks won their two previous matchups, including a controversial tilt in February. Detroit will be looking to avenge that last game and the Knicks will be seeking the sweep in their final confrontation of the season.

Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Detroit Bad Boys. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Remember your manners. And go Knicks!

