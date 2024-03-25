Knicks Bulletin: “Hell yeah, obviously I want to be in the record books.”

The Knicks had Sunday off after beating the Nets on Saturday inside MSG to make it 3-0 in the regular-season series between the crosstown rivals.

As the boys get ready to host the Detroit Pistons and old friends Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier on Monday, here are some quotes we found in the wild waiting for you to indulge while making time for tip-off later today.

Tom Thibodeau

On starting Deuce McBride over Precious Achiuwa against the Warrriors and the Nets...

“Whoever’s got it going, that’s where we’re going. Some nights it’s not your night, it’s someone else’s night and then you put the team first. Everyone sacrifices. And that’s really what we’ve done all year.”

“I have a lot of confidence in Precious. He’s done a great job for us. I love the fact that he can play two positions. I think he can guard multiple positions. It allows you to do a lot of switching.”

“So it was more the matchup of, OK, who are we looking at in the Golden State game? We’re looking at Curry (necessitating McBride to be in the lineup to chase him around). And then with Brooklyn, you’re looking at Cam Thomas who has been rolling.”

On OG Anunoby’s status entering Monday’s matchup against Detroit...

“It’s hard to say. I haven’t seen him. He’s doing better so just let it calm down and go from there.”

On McBride’s 48-minute performance on Saturday against Brooklyn...

“The thing is you, there’s nothing that you don’t love about Deuce. From the moment we drafted him and even when he wasn’t playing, that tells you a lot because of the way he worked. A guy’s work ethic is a big part of it, too. His drive … so it’s a credit to him. He’s in phenomenal shape. He stays in phenomenal shape. He takes care of himself. So I think he has the ability to do it [long minutes].”

On giving some players more minutes than he’d want to...

“We don’t want anyone getting injured, but that’s a part of the game. Whoever the next guy — whether you get into the rotation or your role has been expanded — it’s more opportunity. I think it gives that player a chance to grow.”

Miles McBride

On staying focused and mentally strong even when he wasn’t getting minutes...

“It started when I was a child, how I was raised. My parents were always telling me to be mentally strong, you’re a leader out there. People are looking to you. So if you crack, then it goes in line, so I just want to be as strong as I can and continue to do what I do.”

On how he kept up and fit while barely featuring during the first half of the season...

“I was just trying to make practice harder than the games. Doing whatever I can — running, treadmill, bike and making it game-like in practice as much as I can. Yeah, it definitely had some downs. When you’re not playing and you want to do anything to help the team win, it’s tough. But you just stay true, look to the Lord and do whatever I can to keep myself ready.”

Josh Hart

On Deuce McBride’s playing time...

“He didn’t play earlier this year. He’s got a lot of energy. He’s probably at game 40 right now.”

On winning games and beating the Nets no matter how the Knicks position in the standings...

“I don’t know the standings. I don’t know what this win does for that, but we needed this one. We had a good road trip, but a tough loss in Denver with a quick turnaround. We needed this.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On Miles McBride’s late-season explosion...

“You have to credit him. For most guys when they’re not playing much or not playing at all, they kind of give in to: OK, I’m not going to work, I’m not going to do extra workouts, do this, do that. He does everything and he’s ready to go. So when his number is called, that’s what happened. He’s ready to go.”

On approaching and potentially breaking Evan Fournier’s Knicks single-season 3-point record...

“Hell yeah, obviously I want to be in the record books, (but) I don’t think about it.”

“Obviously I’m aware of it, but I don’t go into the game going, ‘How many do I need?’ That’s for you guys to talk about, that’s for everybody else to have fun with.”

”When you start doing that—there’s basketball karma, basketball Gods. That’s not something [I want to mess with]. There’s energy to basketball. So just play the right way and good things will come.”

On what made it possible for him to be in a position to break the record...

“It’s amazing to think [about the record]. Going back when I signed here, I didn’t even know that record existed until somebody brought it up in January when I was making seven or eight [3-pointers] a night. And I was like, ‘That would be cool.’ But it was so far away that I never really think about it. Honestly, it’s a credit and testament to 1) who you’re playing with; and 2) who you play for.”

On Tom Thibodeau’s giving him the greenlight to shoot because of his defensive effort...

“That’s the foundation: defense and rebounding. If you defend and you rebound and you do what he asks, then offensively it’s a green light. It’s freedom, within reason. There’s not a situation where he’s going to be like, ‘Don’t shoot that shot.’ He wants everybody to play with the utmost confidence as long as you’re playing on the defensive end.”

On having more room on offense after showing his full arsenal...

“They’re just trying to be physical and not let me touch the ball. Which in year’s past I’ve just been getting open 3s. Now they’re contested ones or running off screens, that’s something I’ve gotten used to now.”

On playing for a Knicks team that doesn’t necessarily rely on only one or two players on offense...

“I think it’s a matter of who you’re playing with. When you’re playing with Klay [Thompson], you’re playing with Steph, the offense is running through them. They’re taking a lot of shots. Then I was playing with Jordan Poole, too. So I had 150 [3-pointers] last year but you come in this year, it’s pass-pass and anybody can shoot it. There’s not a focal point of two or three guys getting shots up.”