New York Knicks re-sign DaQuan Jeffries and Mamadi Diakite

The New York Knicks have announced the re-signing of swingman DaQuan Jeffries and forward Mamadi Diakite following the end of their 10-day contracts with the team on Monday.

The franchise has yet to offer the particular details about their new contracts, but it is fair to assume that both players have received deals spanning the remainder of the season.

The transactions served the purpose of filling the two available roster spots for the Knicks, bringing their squad to a full 15-man roster.

Jeffries has been with the Knicks over the past two seasons through a variety of contract types, including two-way, 10-day, and non-guaranteed deals signed at different points with Tom Thibodeau in tow.

Jeffries didn’t play in the NBA last season, but he’s appeared and logged minutes in 13 games during the 2024 campaign contributing 11 points and five rebounds over a total of 34 minutes entering Monday’s matchup against Detroit.

Diakite, on the other hand, has made appearances in three NBA games this season while under a two-way contract... albeit with the San Antonio Spurs and not the Knicks. Diakite has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Cleveland Cavaliers since he made his NBA debut back in 2021.

The Knicks snatched Diakite from the open market after he was released by the Spurs on March 2. Diakite won’t be eligible for postseason play as he was released past the start of March, thus ruling him out of any playoffs matchup even if the Knicks signed to a deal for the remainder of the season.

Both contracts may include some non-guaranteed minimum salary for the 2024/25 season, basically adding a couple of warm bodies (and deals) to the Knicks roster/asset bag entering the next offseason in case they need them for a trade here or trade. Again, no official confirmation of any details by the Knicks at the time of this writing, so for now, we wait.