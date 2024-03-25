Scenes from a record breaking night for TriVincenzo

Tonight at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (43-28) coasted early, going on a 20-0 first-quarter run while the Detroit Pistons flailed and wailed without Cade Cunningham. New York extended their lead in the second frame due to Donte DiVincenzo’s 21 first-half points, and despite a late run by the Pistons, the Knicks led by 17 at halftime. After intermission, Donte DiVincenzo hit six more three-pointers to set a new Knicks’ record for a game with 11, Detroit spun their wheels, and our heroes handed Detroit their 60th loss, 124-99.

Donte’s final stat line: 40 points (new career-high), five rebounds, and four assists on 14-of-23 from the floor and 11-of-20 from deep. Josh Hart recorded his sixth triple-double of 2024, with 11 points, 14 boards, and 10 assists. Jalen Brunson added 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting and logged a game-high plus/minus of +37. And Deuce McBride contributed 13 points and five rebounds while tormenting Detroit on defense. His minute total over the past four games has been 47, 44, 48, and 43. Miles is a machine!

First Half

The Knicks honored Willis Reed before the game. From high upon Mount Olympus, The Captain must have smiled to see his Knickerbockers sink eight of their first nine field goals and speed off on a 20-0 run. Meanwhile, the rusty Pistons struggled mightily. Detroit lacked their top scorer and spiritual leader Cade Cunningham (knee issue), so floor general duties fell to Jaden Ivey, the fifth draft pick in 2022. Under Ivey’s leadership, the visitors played junky defense, went over six minutes without a bucket, and hit just six of 23 field goals for the quarter.

For the Knicks, Miles McBride played 94-foot defense and an increasingly familiar electric offense, Donte DiVincenzo scored a sizzling 13 points, and Isaiah Hartenstein left footprints on Pistons jerseys. New York dished 11 dimes and closed the quarter ahead, 36-17.

Deuce McBride on the inbounds.





In the second period, New York hit the gas for a 25-point lead while DiVincenzo continued to rain threes, Donte had a team-high 21 first-half points and converted 5-of-8 from deep. Josh Hart was a dynamo, corralling eight rebounds through two quarters. The Pistons finished the half with a 16-10 run, thanks to efforts by Ivey, Marcus Sasser (the 25th pick in last year’s draft), and Buddy Boeheim. Intermission score: Knicks 59, Pistons 42.

Ivey led the Pistons with nine first-half points. Jalen Brunson had a quiet first half, scoring 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting. Concern level: very low.

DONTE IS GOING NUCLEAR IN THE FIRST HALF

Second Half

The Knicks hit six of eight from the field to start the second half. Jalen Brunson nearly doubled his point total in the opening minutes. Donte swished five more three-pointers to tie the Knicks record for 10 in a game (JR Smith, Evan Fournier)—er, until the refs nullified the 10th triple after a replay convinced them he stepped out of bounds. Baloney.

Precious Achiuwa played his best game in a little bit, finishing the night with nine points and 16 rebounds in 25 minutes, and ditto Bojan Bogdanovic, who racked up 13 points on 5-of-11 from the field. While Detroit sputtered and stuttered, the Knicks won the quarter, 36-24.

DONTE DIVINCENZO TIES THE KNICKS RECORD WITH 10 THREES IN A GAME TONIGHT!

Detroit’s Evan Fournier enjoyed scoring a few points against his old club in the second half. He holds the Knicks’ record for most three-pointers in a season (241) and DiVincenzo is rapidly closing in on the record. With tonight’s 11, DiVo’s total is up to 234.

New York motored on in the fourth. Josh Hart collected his sixth triple-double with two free throws, and Jalen Brunson added to his total, ultimately finishing with 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Divo hit a legal tenth triple to indeed tie the record. Thibs left him in just long enough to swish his 11th and break the record with three minutes left, then brought out the subs. Even DaQuan Jeffries got in on the three-point action with a trey in the final minutes. Easy wins are hard to come by in the NBA. This was one of the easiest.

Donte DiVincenzo has OFFICIALLY tied the Knicks' single-game 3-point record with his 10th 3 of the night!

Up Next

New York travels to Toronto for a rumble with the Raptors on Wednesday. Safe travels, Knickerbockers.

