Knicks Injury Update: Robinson closest to return, Randle might not be back

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau offered a brief update on the status of the three injured starters currently nursing injuries and getting ready to make their comebacks (or not) throughout the remainder of the regular season and heading into the playoffs on Monday, March 25, before the game against the Detroit Pistons.

While Julius Randle was the first player to go down and he was expected to make his return at some point between this and next week, that is now looking rather optimistic.

Instead, it seems like Mitchell Robinson—who was initially feared to be out for the full season right after he suffered his injury last December—is now the closest Knick to make his return to the court.

Here is what Thibs said about those two and OG Anunoby before the Knicks went on to sweep the regular-season series against the Pistons.

Mitchell Robinson (Out since Dec. 8)

Mitch has been sidelined since December 8 due to a stress fracture in his ankle. The injury required surgery and there was an initial belief he could have been done for the season, although he started to rehab that ankle and ultimately was given a timeline to make his comeback before the playoffs.

Thibodeau shared a very promising update about Robinson on Monday—the day in which Mitch missed his 50th straight game—revealing that the big man “is moving quite well.

According to Thibs, Robinson “is cleared for contact and all that. He’s going through practices and so just needs a little more time. But he’s doing really well overall.”

When asked if that meant Robinson would return before Randle and OG, Thibodeau said, “Assuming your assumption is correct, yes.”

OG Anunoby (Out since Jan. 28)

OG Anunoby has been out since January 28. He was expected to face the Charlotte Hornets on that day but after going through pre-game warmups he decided to sit that game and has barely played after that.

Anunoby went under the knife to remove some loose bone fragments from his right elbow, but he already played a few weeks last week. OG logged 29, 36, and 33 minutes in three games played between March 12 and March 16 against the Sixers, Blazers, and Kings, but he has been ruled out for the last four games following those three.

“He’s basically got to let (the elbow) calm down,” Thibodeau said, ”but he went through some stuff [at Monday morning’s shootaround].”

Despite participating in the shootaround, Anunoby’s return timeline remains uncertain as the team waits for his elbow to “settle down,” per Thibs.

Julius Randle (Out since Jan. 27)

Randle injuring his shoulder on January 27 against the Miami Heat when he collided with rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and fell hard to the ground landing on that part of his body.

Thibodeau provided an update on Randle’s condition, emphasizing his progression in rehab but not sounding convinced about Randle’s eventual comeback to the court at any point—including the home stretch of the regular season and the playoffs.

“He’s feeling better, so that’s a good sign,” Thibodeau said. “He’s ramped it up some. We’ll see where it goes.”

Thibodeau added that Randle is still in the “controlled contact” phase of his recovery, and he warned everybody out there anxious about Randle’s return that the Knicks will take a “cautious approach” to his return.

When asked if there is a scenario in which Randle doesn’t return at all this season, Thibodeau said the Knicks will do the best for the player and the team.

“It’s both ways,” Thibs said. “It’s what helps the team, and you don’t want to put a player in harm’s way, either. So it’s like, ‘OK, let’s just take it day by day.’ You guys know I don’t do hypotheticals. So we’re hopeful.”

No bueno.