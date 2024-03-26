Threeeeeee Point Goal

After Donte DiVincenzo’s record-setting performance last night in which he drained the most three-pointers in a single game in Knicks history, now is a good time to ask where he ranks amongst the list of the greatest three-point shooters in Knicks history. His record-setting performance last night of 11 threes surpassed the previous record of 10 shared by JR Smith and Evan Fournier.

DDV’s first season with the Knicks has been outstanding after getting off to a slow start. Once DDV got himself into his groove, it’s been bombs away. Not only did DDV break the Knicks single-game three-point record last night, but he now also finds himself just 8 three pointers away from eclipsing the Knicks’ current all-time single-season record of 241 set by Evan Fournier two season ago during the 2021-22 season. At DDV’s current pace of 3.3 made threes per game this season, he appears poised to break the Knicks’ all-time single-season three-point record in short order.

John Starks currently holds the Knicks all-time record for most three-pointers in the history of the Knicks franchise, with a total of 982 made threes, a mark set back in 1998. However, even during Starks’ most prolific season, one in which he established a new Knicks record in 1994-95 for the most threes by a Knick in a season, he did so at a pace of 2.7 threes per game. Starks’ career total of 982 three-pointers was amassed at a rate of 1.08 threes per game over the course of eight seasons, about a third of the pace that DDV is hitting from beyond the arc.

Undoubtedly, the game has undergone a significant transformation since Starks’s heyday as the Knicks’ sharpshooter. In the mid-90s, Starks ranked among the league’s elite three point shooters, perhaps even the second best behind Reggie Miller. If DiVincenzo maintains his current shooting prowess, he could potentially secure the new Knicks franchise record in just 2-3 seasons—a feat accomplished in half the time that it took for Starks to achieve.

Allan Houston currently holds second place on the list for the most three-pointers made in Knicks history. Houston amassed a career total of 921 threes during his nine-season tenure with the team, spanning from 1996 to 2005. Notably, he only averaged more than 2 three-pointers per game once, during the 2002-03 season. His 921 threes were accumulated over 602 games, averaging out to 1.5 threes per game—a rate that is half of DiVincenzo’s current rate of threes per game.

In 2022, Evan Fournier established the current Knicks record for the most three-pointers in a single season. Throughout 80 games, Fournier’s tally of 241 threes amounted to an impressive average of 3 per game. However, this record now faces imminent jeopardy of being surpassed, potentially as soon as this week, during one of the Knicks’ upcoming games. Whether it occurs in their next matchup against Toronto, should he have another standout performance, or in the subsequent game versus San Antonio, provided he maintains his season-average performance, remains to be seen.

Among the pantheon of great shooters in Knicks history, Donte DiVincenzo’s current standing as one of the franchise’s greatest three-point shooters is notable. However, it’s crucial to acknowledge the illustrious company he finds himself in.

Hubert Davis’ contributions to three-point shooting cannot be overstated. Holding the NBA’s all-time three-point field goal percentage record with a minimum of 1,600 threes taken is a remarkable achievement. His impressive rate of 44.1% surpasses even Stephen Curry, who currently sits in fourth place with a percentage of 43.2%.

Furthermore, Davis’s impact extends to the Knicks’ record books, where he holds the single-season record for three-point shooting percentage at an outstanding rate of 47.6%, achieved during the 1995-96 season.

Carmelo Anthony and Julius Randle can’t go unmentioned in this article as well. Anthony, known for his scoring prowess, established himself as one of the franchise’s top shooters, occupying third place in total threes made. His ability to stretch the floor and score from beyond the arc added a crucial dimension to the Knicks’ offense during his time with the team.

Similarly, Julius Randle has made a significant impact on the Knicks’ three-point shooting landscape. As a versatile forward, Randle has climbed the ranks to fourth place in total threes made in Knicks history.

Last, but not least, JR Smith’s time with the Knicks cannot be overlooked. Up until last night, he and Fournier shared the Knicks’ record for most threes in a single game.

With not even a full season as a New York Knick under his belt, DDV has earned the nod to not just be mentioned amongst these All-Time Knicks greats, but he may have already surpassed them all in just his first campaign with the team as the teams greatest three-point shooter of all-time.

So, what do you think? Among all of the great three-point shooters in Knicks history, where does DDV currently rank right now as the greatest three-point shooter in Knicks history?