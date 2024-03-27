Game Thread: New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors, March 27, 2024

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks (43-28) travel to the frosty north country to face the Toronto Raptors (23-49). The Knicks won their three previous matchups and are looking for the sweep. The Raptors have lost 11 straight. The big news tonight, of course, is the report that Mitchell Robinson will be active.

He's baaack! Crack open that broom closet! Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG.