Game Preview: New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors March 27, 2024

After a dominating win against the Detroit Pistons, the New York Knicks (43-28) travel up north to take on the 23-49 Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. And the big news of the day: Mitchell Robinson is expected to be back in action for our heroes.

The Raptors have been on almost the exact opposite trajectory as the Knicks. Toronto hasn’t seen former Knicks Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett play in a game together since March 7, and have been without Scottie Barnes since March 1. Unsurprisingly, they have lost 11 consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Knicks followed up a tough but successful 3-1 west coast road trip with a pair of wins against the Nets and the Pistons, and are now 7-3 in their last 10 games. A win tonight would extend their current win-streak to three, complete a season series sweep against Toronto, and keep them in the hunt for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

With the aforementioned Quickley and Barrett missing a significant amount of time recently, the Raptors have struggled offensively, ranking dead last in the league in offensive rating in March, and their defense hasn’t been much better—25th in the league in defensive rating. All in all, this should be an easy game for the Knicks, who are fourth in the league in net rating in March.

Prediction

ESPN.com favors the Knicks to win by 83%. This has all the makings of another easy and dominating win. The Knicks have been playing well as of late and will only be stronger with Robinson back on the court. Meanwhile, the same cannot be said for the Raptors, who will continue to be without Quickley and Barrett.

New York has played down to competition at times, allowing lesser teams to stay in games, but they have been among the league’s best against teams under .500 this season, and there’s no reason to believe that tonight will be any different. Expect the Knicks, who are fourth in the league in rebounds per game, to have a large advantage there against a Raptors team that has given up the most rebounds per game this month, and ride it to a 110-95 victory.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

When: 7:30 pm EST, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Watch: MSG

