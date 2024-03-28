Knicks Bulletin: “To come back like that right out the gate is a great sign.”

The Knicks flew north of the border to play basketball on Canadian soil and found no opposition.

A hapless Raptors team that has stunk all season was without many of their starters on Wednesday, making it easy for New York to trounce them to the tune of a 145-101 dub in the return of Mitchell Robinson to the court for the first time in 50 games.

Here is what the protagonists of the affair had to say before and after the game.

Tom Thibodeau

On New York dishing out a season-high 37 dimes against the Raptors on Wednesday...

“I thought we created shots for each other, created advantages, trusted the pass. We got into a good rhythm, and then I thought our defense picked up in the second half. Everything matters, and so the challenge for us is to keep getting better.”

On having Mitchell Robinson back and what to expect from him...

“It’s a long layoff, so just get started with the next process and the next step for him. I think every player is different, brings different strengths to the team. With Mitch, we know [it’s] the shot-blocking, the rim protection, pick-and-roll defense, the pressure on the rim. And the offensive rebounding is obviously we think the best in the league. So all those things, they’re selfless things that help make the team a lot better. So we’re glad to have him back.”

“You never know what to expect but [this game was] a good baseline for us. I liked the way he moved. He’ll get better and better each day.”

On the Knicks having one of the best rebounding units in the League...

”We think our rebounding has been one of our big strengths all year long. And even though we’re undersized, Hart is a great rebounder. Our reaction to the ball is good, but I like having a big team and I think you see for us, that’s one of our strengths.”

On finding positive things in a sea of negatives...

“I think you look at your team and you ask yourself what are the strengths of our club? Sometimes you don’t really know how good it is.”

“When Mitch went down, Mitch was playing as well as any center in the league. And Isaiah stepped in and played great. And then what gets lost sometimes is when Jericho stepped in, Jericho has done a really good job. And when we made the trade [with the Raptors] and Precious came in... we’ve got great depth at that position and we like that.”

On OG Anunoby’s rehab process...

“Just allowing it to calm down and each day it’s a little better, but be patient, and get through it.”

Mitchell Robinson

On his feelings following a 50-game absence...

“I believe my defense is kind of there. I think I still got a little bit to work on for that, but the shot-blocking is still there. That’s usually what I do, and for me to miss a couple months and come back and return to it like that right out the gate is great. It’s a great sign.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On having Mitchell Robinson back for the first time since December...

“It was great just to have him out there, just to have him happy. Just his spirit, it really is contagious for us, not to mention what he brings on the defensive end.”

Jalen Brunson

On not overlooking any opponent no matter who that is...

“When you are playing teams who aren’t at full strength, no matter what the situation is, you can’t just walk into that game and think it’s going to be easy. These guys are NBA players, coached by NBA coaches and they’ve worked really hard to get to this point. So they’re all good players. It doesn’t matter the situation of who’s playing or not.”

“We have to go out there and play the same way every time. I’ve heard that since I’ve been a kid from Thibs, my dad, pretty much every single coach I’ve had. So I think that is ingrained in my mind.”

On playing as much as possible without resting or sitting out games out of precaution...

“Definitely, when you’re available you should be able to play. It’s always been my mindset. I haven’t really thought any other way.”

”Obviously, we’ve been banged up a lot so our availability has been limited. But I think most guys on this team if not all, have the mindset that if they’re good to go, they’re going to go as hard as they can and play.”

On being eligible to sign a contract extension next summer up to $156.5 million after appearing in 65-plus games...

“Obviously, that’s a thing that you want, to have security. But I’m just focusing on finishing the season, doing the best we can to make sure everyone’s back healthy, and just doing my part. That’s at the forefront of my mind and I’ll worry about that stuff later.”

Miles McBride

On what having a bunch of big boys behind him on the court means to him and his game...

“Isaiah (Hartenstein) has done great all year. Jericho (Sims) stepped in. Precious (Achiuwa) stepped in. But having Mitch back there as a defensive anchor, it’s huge for us. Especially as a defensive-minded guard, just knowing I have somebody back there that can protect the rim. Then offensive rebounding—that speaks for itself, just the way he’s able to go after the ball.”

Darko Rajakovic (Toronto Raptors Head Coach)

On Big Mitch...

“Mitchell Robinson, when he checked in, looked like a giant out there.”