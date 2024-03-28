Knicks 145, Raptors 101: "Will the Knicks make another coach cry postgame?"

The Hogtown Dinosaurs (no disrespect) lost a game to the visiting New York Knicks on Wednesday, 145-101.

That’s no type, mind you. And by that I mean none of the above.

The Raptors were not the team hosting the Knicks yesterday. The Canadian folks couldn’t count on four of their starters including Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Sottie Barnes. They couldn’t deploy elite gambler Jontay Porter either. Someone named Javon Freeman-Liberty started at guard and logged 28 minutes (he wasn’t bad, finishing with 14 points and 5 rebounds).

It was that type of game, on paper and on the court.

That’s why the Knicks ran the remmants of the Raps out of their own building, and quickley (pun intended).

New York scored 45 points in the first frame alone. They bagged 35 more before the halftime break, racking up 80 in the first half for a franchise-season-high through the first couple quarters. Twas fantastic.

Don’t think they ever relented, my friends, as they put the clamps so hard on the Raptors that (yes, even diminished and banged-up wildly) Toronto could only log back-to-back 21-point frames to wrap up the game. Sheesh, The Six...

Meanwhile, New York kept dropping buckets in bunches, making it 145 overall and 65 in the second half alone. No two quarters of this game combined saw the Raptors reach more than 59 points. Just imagine!

It’s fair to assume that, has this thing been a competitive tilt, Deuce McBride could have easily snatched the 3-point, single-game record from Donte DiVincezon’s lap just 48 after the Italoamerican wrote his name in the Knickerbocker history books.

Deuce hit 10-of-17 shots from the floor, went 9-of-14 from 3-point range, and fell just a couple long-range bangers from matching DiVo’s greatness north of the border of all places. Coulda been Magnifique! (In any case, I’m happy how it turned out to be.)

Did I mention that Mitchell Robinson made his anticipated, three-months-long comeback? He did, playing a short-but-sound 12 minutes and scoring 8 points to go with 2 rebounds. He swatted a couple rocks... how could he not? Look good, play good.

“When somebody’s like twice your size, there’s not much you can do…When Mitchell Robinson checked in, he looked like like a giant out there.”



— Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic pic.twitter.com/YXs3majbR9 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 28, 2024

More wood to your fire. I feel you, Darko. BingBongRauinedUs does, too: “Will the Knicks make another coach cry in the post game?”

I could spend more time, more digital ink, more words, and all you want here talking about a game-no-game that ended in a victory that was so easy to predict that Porter would have stayed off it.

“Newbies,” was heard in the background.

The important thing is that one of the Three Wonded Knicks is finally back. The other not-so-important-but-still-impactful thing worth noting in this recap is simple. New York is entering Friday in sole possesion of the No. 3 seed in the East.

Milwaukee, We’ Comin’.

And guess what? We Ain’t Hard To Find.

Go Knicks!