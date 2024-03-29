 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs, March 29, 2024

Knicks seek to win their fourth straight as they battle Wembanyama and the Spurs.

By Russell Richardson
/ new
San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On Friday night, the New York Knicks (44-28) travel to the Lone Star State to face the San Antonio Spurs (17-56). The Knicks have won three straight and eight of their last ten, while the Spurs have won two consecutive and four of their last ten. New York beat them back in November and hope to complete the regular season sweep tonight.

It’s Wemby! Tip-off is 8 pm EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Pounding the Rock. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Remember your manners. And go Knicks!

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...