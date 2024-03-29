Game Thread: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs, March 29, 2024

On Friday night, the New York Knicks (44-28) travel to the Lone Star State to face the San Antonio Spurs (17-56). The Knicks have won three straight and eight of their last ten, while the Spurs have won two consecutive and four of their last ten. New York beat them back in November and hope to complete the regular season sweep tonight.

It's Wemby! Tip-off is 8 pm EST on MSG.