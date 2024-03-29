Knicks Bulletin: “You know, it’s like, lightskin? I’m brightskin. I’m above lightskin.“

The Knicks beat the Raptors on Wednesday and on Thursday they went to sleep just half a game behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the No. 2 seed out East. Uh, oh.

New York had a day off yesterday but they’ll be back on the court today as they pay a visit to the San Antonio Spurs and rookie phenom Victor Wembanayam on the day they can take sole possession of the second-highest place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Here is what a few Knickerbockers have been quoted saying in the past few hours for your enjoyment.

Tom Thibodeau

On Miles McBride’s breakout season and his ever-growing confidence...

“I think it’s a good question, like, where does confidence come from? Well, it comes from your work that you put in, it comes from your preparation.”

“Then I think when you see the results—and we saw it in practice, the volume of shots and the accuracy of his makes in practice—and then when he came back in training camp, it was clear.”

“Now, that his role is expanded, he’s got a good rhythm and he can really shoot the ball. And then on top of that, his defense is top of the line. It was elite coming in, and it’s special to watch.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On Miles McBride’s shot at breaking his 3-point record just 48 hours after he got it...

“I actually was curious. I thought Thibs was going to leave him in there. I actually wanted him to, but obviously, we were up big. I told [McBride] he’s going to have another chance to get it, for sure.”

Deuce McBride

On being confidence to always shoot his shot...

“I’m open, shoot it. That’s all I’m thinking about. Definitely, anytime I put it up in the air, I think it’s going in, so give me some type of space, I’m letting it go.”

“Guys are getting me great passes, setting me up right. So, I got to shoot it with confidence.”

On getting close to breaking Donte DiVincenzo’s single-game 3-point record...

“I just wanted to win the game, honestly. That’s all I was caring about. I’ve always trusted my work. I know people said numbers didn’t show it, results didn’t show it. But I always trusted it, trusted in God to go out there and show what I was capable of.”

On keeping track of the standings during the home stretch of the season...

“It’s not our focal point, but we definitely have an eye on it. It’s the league, you’re always going to understand it, that you want to move up in the standings. I think whatever we can do to continue to win games and get in the best position so we can have home-court advantage, that’s the biggest thing.”

Mitchell Robinson

On Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama...

“Definitely, he’s a talented kid with the way he can put it on the floor, shoot it. You know they’re going to go out there and play hard.”

Josh Hart

On multi-team cities and inner-city rivalries...

“Los Angeles] will never be a Clipper town, ever. Not even if they win, four, five chips. That’s like New York, man. Ain’t nobody rocking with Brooklyn.”

On Nikola Jokic’s no-look pass a few days ago when playing against the Knicks...

“He literally had it, Jokic, when he threw it over his head he had the ball a little bit above the lower defensive box looked me in my eye and I, and I’m looking at him we’re literally making eye contact for 2 seconds and he’s like all right let me bait this little dumb ass because I know the game plan.”

Jalen Brunson to Isaiah Hartenstein: “Lets just jump right into it. Are you black?



Josh Hart: “Explain your blackness”



Hartenstein: “When they found out I’m black, handshake changes. You guys know that Key and Peele skit with Barack Obama?”



(via @Roommates__Show) pic.twitter.com/sGKd97BKmq — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 28, 2024

Isaiah Hartenstein

On being Black...

“You know, it’s like, lightskin? I’m brightskin. I’m above lightskin. My dad is black.”

”when they found out I’m black, the handshake changes. The whole vibe changes.”

Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets Player)

On Josh Hart’s SpongeBob joke...

“Josh says too much. He’s a goof, man! He just plays around all the time and he just says a lot of crazy stuff.”