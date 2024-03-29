Scenes from another record-setting night as the Knicks fall to the Spurs in overtime

The New York Knicks (44-29) have played great basketball of late and despite winning their last two, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (17-56) were predicted to be pushovers tonight at Frost Bank Center. Besides, it’s Walt Frazier’s 79th birthday. New York couldn’t lose on Clyde’s birthday.

Oh, they could, and did. The game got off to an ugly start as the Spurs capitalized on New York’s turnovers and poor defense to win the first quarter 38-27. Despite a Knicks’ rally that included Donte DiVincenzo setting a new single-season record for three-pointers made by a Knick, San Antonio played faster, shared the ball better, and led at intermission, 74-57. In the second half, Jalen Brunson’s 24-third quarter points fueled a comeback for the New York Knicks, and they tied the game at 121 to send it into overtime. In the extra time, the ‘Bockers made just two shots while missing six, and Wemby led his team to a 130-126 win.

Virtually assured the Rookie of the Year award, Wembanyama scored a career-high 40 points for San Antonio. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson set a new career-best with 61 points while shooting 25-of-47 from the field. Donte DiVincenzo finished with 20 points and shot 6-of-12 from deep. Mitchell Robinson showed endless heart with seven points and 12 boards in 20 minutes, despite limping heavily late in the game. And Josh Hart shot 4-of-13, but finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. Summary: terrible first half, hard-fought second half, and nothing left in OT.

First Half

New York coughed up the rock three times in the first three and a half minutes while San Antonio made seven of 12 shots to take an 18-9 lead. At around the 6:40 mark, rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama clocked out after knocking knees with a teammate and limped to the locker room. His absence brought some relief, freeing up the paint for the ‘Bockers. Isaiah Hartentein made a quick exit with two quick fouls, but Mitchell Robinson played seven solid first-quarter minutes in his relief.

MITCHELL LOBINSON IS BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/yrxdGMmCIW — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) March 30, 2024

In the first quarter, Donte DiVincenzo hit two triples to tie Evan Fournier’s record of 241 three-pointers made by a Knick in a season. Otherwise, the bright spots were few. New York’s molasses defense allowed the league’s worst three-point shooting team to hit 6-of-11 from downtown and 64% from the field. San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson made 4-of-4 from the floor for 10 points, helping his squad win the first frame, 38-27.

Wemby returned in the second quarter and gave New York fits in the paint. He and the Spurs out-hustled our heroes and, thanks to a 12-2 run, mounted a 21-point lead. For New York, Shake Milton played six minutes (two points, three boards) while Thibs tried to find a productive assortment. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks on a run to cut the deficit to 12 with 2:30 left in the half, but the team was too flat to fly.

When DiVo hit a triple late in the quarter, he passed Fournier for the Knicks’ single-season record. Congratulations, Donte!

Donte DiVincenzo is now the Knicks franchise single-season 3-point leader



242 and counting...



Knicks-Spurs | Live on the NBA App

https://t.co/XQAjh3HuFW pic.twitter.com/s7MOSPIB5e — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2024

The Spurs led 74-57 at intermission, their second-highest first-half tally of the season. Jalen Brunson topped the Knicks with 21 points, and Johnson had 16 for the Spurs. While San Antonio had shot 60% FG and 50% 3P, New York had hit 51% and 31%. The hosts had 23 assists on 25 made field goals and scored 18 fast break points. The teams were almost even on the boards, although New York had won the paint by 10.

Not only did the Knicks play poor defense, but they were undisciplined with their fouls. They were whistled for 11 penalties to the Spurs’ six and had shot three freebies (all by Brunson) to the host’s 16. Let’s hope a different team comes out of the locker room for the second half.

Second Half

Powered by Brunson’s 24-third-quarter points, a determined Knicks team tore off a 26-9 run to tie the score. Jalen was bonkers but carried the load alone, with DiVo as the only other Knick in double-figures by then (11 points). Weirdly, New York didn’t shoot a single free throw in the period. Climbing back from such a great deficit fatigued New York, and our heroes needed oxygen as San Antonio reclaimed their advantage. Wemby hit two triples in the frame, and his Spurs carried a 94-91 lead into the final frame.

Here a 6’2” point guard gives a cooking lesson to a 7’4” center.

Jalen Brunson takes Wemby to SCHOOL pic.twitter.com/TQmvjyqiHj — Knicks Fan TV (@KnicksFanTv) March 30, 2024

While Jalen rested to start the fourth, the Spurs collected nine unanswered points that deflated New York’s spirits. The Knicks were doomed without him. He promptly returned and racked up his 50th point.

JALEN BRUNSON WITH THE 50 BURGER! pic.twitter.com/IIqdWOwn0v — Knicks Fan TV (@KnicksFanTv) March 30, 2024

Deuce McBride had a quiet night so far, but his steal and dunk came at an opportune time, and a subsequent DiVincenzo trey brought them back within one. The Spurs—winners of 17 games this season—kept counterpunching. The physicality of the game picked up, and in a worrisome moment, Hartenstein fell on his wrist when flagrantly fouled by Cedi Osman.

Isaiah Hartenstein goes down HARD on his right wrist and is in some serious pain pic.twitter.com/cBwI1VnFek — Knicks Fan TV (@KnicksFanTv) March 30, 2024

With 4:30 left, DiVincenzo drilled a corner three to give New York their first lead of the game. Neither Wembanyama nor Brunson would go gently into the Texas night. The teams traded blows down the stretch while Jalen set a new career-high and Josh Hart hit two clutch free throws. With New York up 121-119 and 24 seconds left, Wemby caught Hartenstein’s sixth foul to send him to the line and calmly netted them both. As the clock wound down, Jalen got smothered and found Deuce for an open look that he missed. Onto extra innings!

Overtime

The Knicks missed four shots to start the fifth quarter and looked ready for bed. Steals by Deuce and Josh Hart kept the Knicks alive, as did tremendous second efforts by a hobbling Robinson. Wembanyama kept his cool under pressure in what felt like a playoff game, scoring five of his team’s nine overtime points.

35 seconds left.



Jump-ball violation on Mitchell Robinson. Wemby even looks like he hooks his arm.



Brutal pic.twitter.com/N5Y2vfcIsP — Knicks Nation (@KnicksNation) March 30, 2024

Trailing by two, Jalen attempted a triple with five seconds left. Precious sent a hot potato offensive rebound to Donte DiVincenzo that sailed out of bounds. Two free throws later, the Knicks had lost 130-126.

Carmelo Anthony can breathe a sigh of relief: his Knicks’ record of 62 in a game still stands.

Up Next

Back to the Garden to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Easter Sunday. Safe travels, Knickerbockers.

Box Score