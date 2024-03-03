Game Thread: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers, March 3, 2024

Tonight at the Rocket Morgage FieldHouse, the New York Knicks (35-25) will face their conference rival the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-20). The Cavs have won six of their last ten games. The short-handed Knicks have won three of ten. This will be their last encounter of the season before—very possibly—the Playoffs, when the Knicks should have most—if not all—their starters back.

From the small favors department: Donovan Mitchell (knee) and Caris LeVert (elbow) are both ruled out. Isaac Okoro will start in place of Mitchell. Tonight’s tip off is at 7 p.m. EST on MSG and ESPN. This is your game thread. This is Fear the Sword. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Behave you wonderful creatures. And go Knicks!