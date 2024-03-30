Knicks Bulletin: "I’ve never seen so much greatness before.”

On a night for the ages that saw Jalen Brunson hit a career-high 61 points and Donte DiVincenzo become the greatest Knicks single-season long-range shooter... New York fumbled the ball and lost to the hapless San Antonio Spurs in overtime

Rookie Victor Wembanyama was a menace all night long and put up a ridiculous 40-20 outing that ended the hopes the Knicks had of entering the weekend tied for the No. 2 seed in the East.

Here are some thoughts shared by the protagonists after yesterday’s matchup.

Tom Thibodeau

On the lack of foul calls during the loss at San Antonio and the explanation he received from the refs...

“A foul is a foul. I don’t know what else you could do, what else you can say. It’s clear as day. It really is that simple.”

“Not a very good one. I’ll leave it at that.”

On taking Jalen Brunson for granted...

“I guess because you see him every night and you see what he does. We started off the game, got in a big hole, came back, got in a big hole again, came back again, came out to start the third quarter and got out of the hole and fought all the way to the end. We had two chances to win it. We fell short.”

Jalen Brunson

On his career-high 61 points happening in a losing effort...

“It’s great, but that s–t—excuse me—that stuff is washed out the window with a loss. So it doesn’t really matter.”On what went wrong for the Knicks in the loss against the Spurs...

“We give them confidence and they were just rolling from the beginning. I think we played well the rest of the game. We fought.”

”They went on runs, we went on runs... We just kept on fighting, but at the beginning of the game just didn’t do good.”

On Victor Wembanyama...

“He’s going to be one of the greatest players this game’s seen. Just the way he’s built and what he’s been able to do so far. So I’ve got a lot of respect for him and it’s definitely tough to get a shot up and in over him.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On Jalen Brunson and his astonishing breakout campaign...

“He’s special. I think he’s an All-NBA talent. Even if we didn’t come away with the win tonight, I think what he did tonight showed you that he’s one of the best guards in the East.”

“Every single night, whatever it takes to win, he does that. Tonight, it was almost.”

Isaiah Hartenstein

On getting in foul trouble early and adapting to the way different games are called...

“The way they were officiating, I have to notice that. I have to adjust to that and be better.”

”They were giving Wemby a lot of small calls, so that’s not on the refs, that’s on me adjusting. Since the All-Star break, they’ve been letting us play more, and this game it was more—he was getting small calls.”

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs Player)

On putting up the first 40-20 as a rookie since Shaq did it in 1993 and his perception of the League...

“I’ve never seen so much greatness before. The season has been going on for just some months. I’ve just witnessed so much greatness and I want to be a part of it.”

”I always wanted to, but more and more seeing that I’m already able to compete with those guys. I’m not near, but I’m on the right path. I know it and I’m going to get there, and soon.”