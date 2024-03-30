Spurs 130, Knicks 126 (OT): “That is NOT a foul”

At least future-generation New Yorkers will be able to say the 2024 NBA Champion Knicks shockingly lost a game they had no business dropping to the sport’s GOAT.

Sheesh.

New York flew down to San Antonio and they fumbled the rock from the get-go in what most considered an easy win on their way to 45 and the no. 2 seed in the East.

Only French Basketball Jesus wasn’t too much into it.

PERFORMANCE COLOSSALE DE VICTOR WEMBANYAMA FACE AUX KNICKS !



40 points, 20 rebonds et 7 passes décisives en 38 minutes (à 13–22 au tir, 4–9 à 3-points et 10–12 aux lancers), dans une victoire en prolongation.



Que dire de plus… ? pic.twitter.com/irRfirw3FV — Basket USA (@basketusa) March 30, 2024

First rookie since Shaq to drop a 40-20 line. That happened in 1993, folks. O’Neal posted a ridiculous 46-21 in February of that year, his first in the Association. It took Vic one more month into his pro career, but there’s that.

Jalen Brunson rolled that 40-20 into a single figure, dropping 60+ points (61, to be precise) and falling just one point short of matching Carmelo Anthony’s single-game, franchise-record 62-point outing in a game against the Charlotte Bobcats played 10 years ago.

And just because these two teams wanted to put the cherry on top of an already ludicrous and bombastic, fantastic, epileptic evening, they decided to send the game to overtime so Clyde Frazier—who turned 79 on Friday—could enjoy a few more minutes of the thing he loves the most.

Wasted this Jalen Brunson MASTERPIECE

pic.twitter.com/dQbMmLiQDQ — Teg (@IQfor3) March 30, 2024

You will read about how refs screwed the Knicks, but the Knicks screwed themselves falling hard behind the Spurs early without an answer.

”A foul is a foul,” Thibodeau said after the game. “I don’t know what else you could do, what else you can say. It’s clear as day. It really is that simple.”

Nah, we’re better than that, fam.

It took the Knicks 113 points through 43 minutes and more than three full quarters and a half to take the lead from the Spurs for the first time in the affair. Of course, it was Donte DiVincenzo, the new Single-Season 3-Point Knickerbocker King, who dumped that game-leading bucket.

Number 242 pic.twitter.com/LOly3Mw2aj — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 30, 2024

After five ties following that basket, the game went to overtime. Fans enjoyed free basketball. The Knicks lost their first game in four attempts, and the last free-pass matchup in the next few days.

Next in line are the Thunder, the Heat, the Kings, (the Bulls, twice), the Bucks, and the Celtics before New York wraps up the season with a couple of freebies hosting the Nets and the Chicagoers.

It was a long game right on the verge of Easter weekend. To those who celebrate, enjoy Sunday. To those, and also the folks who do not, pray for a Knicks resurrection against the visiting Thunder anyway.

Difficult? Yes. Impossible? I mean, Jesus walked on water.