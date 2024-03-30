Takeaways from a tough Knicks’ OT loss in Texas

On Tuesday, in an overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs (17-56), the New York Knicks (44-29) overcame a groady first half and a 17-point halftime hole to nearly escape with a win. Two players scored career-highs, with Jalen Brunson going for 61 points and Victor Wembanyama tallying up 40 points and 20 rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo set a new Knicks’ single-season record for three-pointers. In a game that had playoff intensity, some Knicks stepped up and others wilted into the wallpaper. From the peanut gallery, here are some takeaways.

Jalen Brunson is an MVP

Brunson proved yet again that he is a top player in the league, with the ability to carry the team offensively. In the third quarter, when the Knicks needed a push to climb back from a 17-point halftime hole, Josh Hart and Miles McBride made one shot each and Isaiah Hartenstein made two while Jalen outscored the Spurs 24-20 on 10-of-13 shooting for the period.

Recognizing that his teammates were zombified, Jalen shifted into high gear and mostly kept the ball to himself post-intermission. It’s hard to criticize the ball-hoggery when everyone else is either gunshy or unable to connect. He had the touch and delivered the greatest offensive performance by a Knick this old head has witnessed.

Overall, despite facing a hounding Spurs defense and no other weapons to draw upon, Jalen found a way to (almost) win. This season, Brunson has proven to be highly resilient, playing through injuries and carrying the load for the lion’s share of the games. In a contest with playoff intensity, he rose to the occasion; in the real postseason, his teammates had better follow his lead or face a disappointing early exit. Jalen might not get many votes for NBA MVP, but he is easily the most valuable player on a top team in the Eastern Conference.

Just give Wembanyama the ROTY trophy already

While on the subject of annual accolades, let’s just call the Rookie of the Year contest done. Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 40 points and 20 rebounds last night against the Knicks. His statline includes 13-of-22 from the field and 4-of-9 from deep, as well as seven assists, two steals, and a block. He would easily average five blocks per game if his mere presence didn’t turn driving offensive players into kick-out chickens.

Wemby went to the locker room for the second half of the first quarter, during which time the Knicks had their only stretch of promising basketball for pre-halftime. His dominance in the paint and scoring efficiency posed a significant challenge for the Knicks’ defense all game long. He wasn’t perfect, and that is what’s scary. I’ll bet he scores 100 in a game before he retires.

Here he blocks Isaiah Hartenstein and lopes coast to coast for a layup on Precious. The man is seven-foot-four.

The bench is bad

The bench lent almost zero offensive support. In his 15 minutes, Bojan Bogdanovic managed four bench points on 2-of-7 shooting. Precious Achiuwa has often been a blessing since joining the team in January but not last night, recording a team-worst plus/minus of -30. With Alec Burks nursing a shoulder injury, Shake Milton was called upon for six first-half minutes, did not distinguish himself, and remained on the bench post-halftime. Mitchell Robinson was the brightest of the bench bunch, filling in admirably with Isaiah Hartenstein in foul trouble, but Mitch still doesn’t look 100% healthy to these aged eyes.

We’ll see if OG Anunoby will return for Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. If not, my worry meter’s needle starts edging toward the red. Has there been any updates on Julius Randle? It feels like we haven’t heard anything from him since his appearance on the Roommates podcast. The Knicks will need their whole complement of top players to make a deep playoff push, with Deuce McBride and Josh Hart back in their roles as bench anchors. Bogey is a bust, Burks looks washed, and if New York has to rely on them at all . . . es no bueno.

The refs

Yeah, we should also discuss last night’s officiating. The free throw disparity was ridiculous, with the Knicks shooting 12 to the Spurs’ 32. The Knicks were whistled for 24 personal fouls to the Spurs’ 16. Jalen took six freebies, despite drawing contact on nearly all of his 47 shots. Wemby stepped to the stripe 12 times. Sure, it’s fishy, and whoever placed money on the underdog Spurs to win must have enjoyed a nice payout. But who has time for conspiracy theories? I’ve gotta take the kid to an Easter egg hunt. Enjoy the holiday weekend, Knicks fans. See you Sunday.